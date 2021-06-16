LENOX — After a 16-month shutdown to in-person customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bookstore is open for browsing and buying.

Matt Tannenbaum, whose business was saved by a $120,000-plus GoFundMe campaign last August that exceeded hopes and expectations, began welcoming patrons back into the store on Wednesday.

“I’ve saved a good portion of it,” said Tannenbaum, 75, who has owned the store since 1976. “It kept me afloat and kept me from needing to open, since [phone-in and web] sales are still way down. The people who supported us enabled us to get through the whole thing.”

Masks are required for customers to enter “because there are a lot of unvaccinated people,” Tannenbaum said, citing young people and others who are awaiting or declining shots.

He acknowledged that he has lost some business at the adjoining “used bookstore next to The Bookstore,” which has been open for limited hours and will remain at 11 Housatonic St. through the summer. “People walk out,” he said.

His main store has been reconfigured for social distancing and restocked, with inventory updated, and “cleaned up,” Tannenbaum said. “That’s taken a couple of months to go through each section — music, art, mysteries, literature, nature, history, fiction.”

“We’re cleaning up the shelves to make sure every book has a happy ending,” he said.

As for his Get Lit wine and beer bar, instead of serving inside, up to five tables seating two patrons each, can be set up outside the store, as approved by the Select Board earlier this month.

Hours for The Bookstore, apparently the last to reopen downtown, will be 10 to 6 Monday through Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday, with evening openings still to be determined.

Tannenbaum, acknowledging that he’s “not a businessman” at heart — he began his bookselling career 50 years starting at New York City’s Gotham Book Mart — sees his role as offering “books that I think are good, but also curated by the customers. They’re the ones who tell me.”

With the help of two new and one prepandemic staffer, he is adding books dealing with “new sensibilities about race and gender, we’re building that up a bit more and responding to the local and national sense of what a bookstore should carry.”

He has had no trouble finding employees.

“The Bookstore has always attracted people who want to work here," he said. "People ask me all the time.”