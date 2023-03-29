Here are some options for a first-night Passover Seder in the Berkshires

Essentially, a kugel is a type of casserole in Jewish cuisine, a baked pudding of a sort. It can be sweet or savory, and many are heavy on the dairy (which means, for someone who keeps kosher, it cannot be served with a meal containing meat). Often kugels are made with noodles, a product generally not permitted during Passover (seven or eight days, depending on one’s family tradition) because they contain regular flour. As a consequence, most kugels served at Passover are made with potato.