Here are some options for a first-night Passover Seder in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — As Passover approaches — it starts the evening of April 5 — the expression cleanliness is next to godliness seems as if it were written for this time of year.
Observant Jews are in a frenzy of spring cleaning, ridding their homes and lives of chametz, a term that refers to bread crumbs signifying puffery or the leavening. Eating of leavened bread is forbidden during the seven- or eight-day celebration of Passover. Some people detail their cars at this time. Israelis often paint their homes, as houses, closets and pockets get turned upside down and inside out.
The holiday commemorates the Israelites' flight from Egypt as recounted in the book of Exodus. The story, with commentary, is read from the Haggadah, the book used during opening dinners called Seders, pronounced "SAY-der." Seder means "order."
The food of the day (and week) is matzo, a flat unleavened cracker made of just flour and water and signifying the hurry in which the Israelite slaves fled Egypt. During Passover, in addition to several forbidden foods, there are the traditionally eaten ones, including horseradish to represent bitterness, spring greens and a paste called charoset made of fruit, nuts and sweet wine, which signifies the sweetness of liberation.
The opening feasts include lighting of candles, blessings, study and a whole set of rituals including handwashing twice, the drinking of four cups of wine, and the singing of psalms of praise.
Themes of discussion at Passover tables probably will include thinking about modern-day plagues, idolatry, slavery and freedom. There are four traditional questions sung by the youngest participant, the first being, "Why is this night different from all other nights?"
While the Seder typically occurs in homes, there are communal settings this year in the Berkshires. Some events may already be filled.
Here is an option for the first night:
Chabad of the Berkshires' community Seder begins at 7:30 p.m. April 5, at 450 South St. in Pittsfield. Chabad of the Berkshires calls it an “inspirational Seder complete with wine, Shmura Matzas and a four-course gourmet dinner.“ Shmura means watched or guarded and shmura matzo is considered by some to be a Passover mainstay. Cost is $40 for adults and $20 for children 12-and-under. To sign up, visit jewishberkshires.com here. Rabbi Levi Volovik said no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
In advance of Passover, Chabad of the Berkshires also is offering a Passover wine tasting with sampling of different charoset, matzo ball soup and desserts. That event takes place at Domaney's, 66 Main St., Great Barrington, from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31. To register, visit jewishberkshires.com or call 413-499-9899.