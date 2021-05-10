WINDSOR — A Windsor resident managed to shuffle the deck on the town’s Finance Committee, winning enough votes Monday to earn a seat on the panel.
Holly Higinbotham won 77 votes, placing her third among four candidates seeking three available seats.
She will join incumbents W. Scott Rogers (104 votes) and Michael MacDonald (108 votes). Timothy Crane received 45 votes and will be leaving the panel.
The four-way race for Finance Committee was the ballot’s only contest. In all, 119 voters came out, or 17.2 percent of Windsor’s 691 registered voters.
They returned a slew of incumbents to office, including Janet Sadlo to the Select Board (107 votes); Janet and Gary Boody to the Cemetery Commission (104 and 103 votes, respectively) and Jordan Koch as constable (109 votes).
Voters also elected Sandra Gwen Kalmus as library trustee (111 votes); Mark Efinger as moderator (112 votes); Madeline W. Scully as town clerk (116 votes); and Mark J. Hauge as tree warden (113 votes).