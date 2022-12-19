An assault charge against a Pittsfield union leader has been dropped in Florida

PITTSFIELD — A charge brought by Florida authorities against the longtime president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees has been dropped.

Amburn stood accused of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer following a Nov. 18 arrest in The Villages in Florida.

A police report of the incident indicated that sheriff’s deputies responded after another patron at the Lake Sumter Landing Market Square in Florida alerted police that Amburn was intoxicated.

When deputies arrived, they interacted with Amburn and said she was argumentative and visibly intoxicated. The report said she touched a deputy repeatedly and pushed against his duty belt during the interaction, which resulted in her arrest.

Amburn says it was a misunderstanding that would be cleared up by her lawyer. She refuted elements of the police report, including her alleged intoxication.

Amburn said the event was unfortunate and that she supports the right of anyone in a similar situation to seek to clear their names.

“I served 17 years in the Pittsfield Public Schools,” Amburn said. “And I served with character becoming of a leader.”

Records from the Sumter County Clerk of Courts indicate the charges were dropped Dec. 6, about two and half weeks after the arrest.

Part of the dismissal stems from Amburn’s character, she said, and her lack of a criminal record. Amburn, 73, didn’t even have a speeding ticket on her record before the incident. She said she is now working to get the original charge expunged from the record.

Amburn's union represents paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries and custodial staff in the Pittsfield Public Schools system. She has also been a longtime paraprofessional and is a veteran of the United States Air Force.