Starting today, due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Berkshires, The Eagle will again provide a shortened daily recap of key statistics in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to publish a detailed weekly look at the pandemic’s impact on Berkshire County and the region on Saturdays.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, leaving the total at 290 deaths, where it has been since July 26. The confirmed case count rose by 18 to 6,772, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Pittsfield reports 25 active COVID-19 infections. The city says 61 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 70 percent have received one vaccination dose.
SITUATION AT NORTH ADAMS COMMONS: The nursing home, run by Berkshire Healthcare Systems and the site of a recent outbreak, reported 43 current COVID-19 cases among residents (46 cumulative since the pandemic began) and nine current employee cases (14 cumulative) as of Thursday.
STATE PICTURE: The DPH said two new deaths were reported as of Thursday in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,725. Confirmed cases rose statewide by 1,046 to 677,433.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, 2,633, up 13 (113); Hampshire, 9,315, up 11 (300); Hampden, 53,517, up 83 (1,542).
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 200,741,912, with 35,422,450 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 4,264,652 cases and 615,276 deaths.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. The hospital is now updating its patient numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The hospital has conducted 3,064 COVID-19 tests in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 2.9 percent. Statewide, 264 people are hospitalized, with 55 of them in ICU and 19 of them intubated.
WHERE TO GET TESTED: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
WHERE TO GET VACCINATED: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. Appointments are now available seven days a week for walk-ins at the testing sites in Pittsfield and North Adams. (See below for addresses). Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pittsfield and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Adams. In South County, Fairview Hospital is administering vaccinations on-site at the hospital Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.