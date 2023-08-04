An invitation to ‘The Food Around Us’: Dan Barber, Betsy Kolbert talk sustainability at upcoming Eagle event

Dear Reader,
“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy …”
August in the Berkshires has it all — from sweet corn and ripe tomatoes to the culmination of our cultural season. For many, August means a little time off in which to enjoy this marvelous time.
I am writing to invite you to attend a conversation The Eagle is presenting between Dan Barber and Elizabeth Kolbert on Monday, Aug. 14, at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. Doors open at 6. The theme of their conversation is “The Food Around Us,” and it will focus on sustainability.
It is hard to imagine two people more qualified to speak on this issue than world-renowned chef Dan Barber and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Betsy Kolbert. The conversation will be moderated by Don Morrison, whose Friday commentaries in The Eagle are eagerly anticipated by many readers.
Dan, Betsy and Don have deep connections to the Berkshires and The Eagle, and we are proud they have offered to help us shed light on such a timely and important issue.
The event is nearly sold out; if you would like to attend, I urge you log on to berkshireeagle.com/foodaroundus for tickets as soon as you are able. You will be glad you did.
THE EAGLE’S NEW MANAGING EDITOR
In a column last week, Executive Editor Kevin Moran introduced you to Lindsey Hollenbaugh, The Eagle's new managing editor. He singled out her role in creating the weekly Berkshire Landscapes section as a “masterstroke.”
In addition to being a serious, hardworking journalist, Lindsey has an infectious sense of humor that should buoy spirits on days when tense stories and approaching deadlines start to raise everyone’s blood pressure.
Shortly after we bought The Eagle, Lindsey was our features editor, and she sent an email to colleagues asking what was everyone’s favorite kitchen utensil — fodder for an upcoming article on the food page. As a newbie, I was quick to respond by mentioning a pair of onion glasses my wife gave me. Trust me, the onion glasses work: No tears.
Lindsey asked me to bring my onion glasses into the office. And the next day, I left them on her desk with a note reminding her that I wanted them back when she was finished with them. Later that morning, Lindsey arrived in my office with photographer Stephanie Zollshan. Instantly, I was on an improvised set wearing an apron and the onion glasses. The photo, in which I bear a strong resemblance to Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Newman, was published in the paper and it hangs on the wall of The Eagle’s lunchroom. Thanks to Lindsey, we have had some great laughs.
All kidding aside, I am very proud of our new managing editor, and I am confident that The Eagle will become a better news organization because of the leadership team that Kevin and Lindsey bring to the newsroom.
Thanks for reading The Eagle and supporting quality local journalism. I hope I get to see you Monday, Aug. 14, at St. James Place in Great Barrington.