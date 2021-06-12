When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Hoosac Valley Middle and High School
Highlight: The Hoosac Valley Regional School District is asking Cheshire to spend $2.59 million toward its share of the $20.23 million school district budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1. If approved, the town would spend $27,000 less than its current assessment for fiscal 2021. Town officials say the decrease is helping the municipality stay under its tax levy limit.
Water main upgrade: Voters will consider spending a total of $650,000 on upgrades to the Route 8 water main. One article calls for using $150,000 in water operation surplus money to meet state-mandated improvements. The remaining $500,000 would be borrowed, a loan paid back by the water users. This requires a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion at a future townwide election. Cheshire is seeking a grant to help pay for the project.
Elected or appointed?: Separate articles will ask voters to change from elected to appointed the positions of town clerk and tax collector. If approved, the change would take effect in May 2024. The two incumbents plan to serve out their three-year terms until then. Meanwhile, the last article on the warrant calls for establishing a recall process of elected Cheshire officials.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2021: $6,669,366
Increase: 0.4 percent
LINE ITEMS
$260,000 to help defray the cost of the operating budget and avoid a Proposition 2½ override
$235,000 to fund a new wing-snowplow dump truck that requires a Proposition 2½ debt-exclusion vote at a future townwide election
$60,000 to study town buildings’ conditions and needs
— Dick Lindsay, The Berkshire Eagle