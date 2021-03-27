CHESHIRE — Cheshire firefighters have extinguished a fire that started as a permitted burn and spread across an acre of land.
The permitted burn at 408 Lanesboro Road was fanned by an unexpected gust of wind on Saturday afternoon, Fire Chief Tom Francesconi told The Eagle.
"The wind kicked it and blew it onto the field here, then it went over the hill," said Francesconi.
When firefighters first arrived at the scene around 3 p.m., they were "very concerned" about the Tennessee Gas Pipeline at the top of the hill, according Francesconi. They were also worried that the fire would spread to the nearby woods.
The department put Lanesborough firefighters on standby but managed on their own to stop the fire before it reached the pipeline.
"The [property owner] did have a permit to burn, and he did have his hose handy," Francesconi said.