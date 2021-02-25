CHESHIRE — Cheshire has landed a six-figure state grant that the town hopes will create a safer, smoother Route 116.
The $200,000 from the MassWorks program will pay for resurfacing the state highway from the Savoy town line to Maple Drive in Cheshire, according local Highway Superintendent Bob Navin.
"That's definitely the worst half," he said, referring to about 1.3 miles of the 2.6-mile stretch of Route 116.
Navin plans to file another application for a MassWorks grant for considerably more than $200,000 to repave the other 1.3-mile stretch and replace deteriorating guardrails. "Those guardrails are a huge safety issue," he said.
Route 116 is a crucial link between Cheshire and Savoy, Windsor, Cummington and other hilltowns along the eastern slope of the Berkshires.
The town secured the grant this year, with the help of state Rep. John Barrett III, after missing the cut for funding the town's $1 million request to do the entire 2.6 miles. Cheshire is responsible for maintaining that section of state highway between Adams and Savoy, according to town officials.
Once the project is put out to bid and awarded to the low bidder, the initial work should begin during the 2021 construction season.