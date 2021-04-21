NORTH ADAMS — The motorcycle rider killed in a collision on Route 8 on Monday has been identified as Thomas Little, of Cheshire, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Little, 69, was heading south on Route 8 (Curran Highway) on his motorcycle about 12:45 p.m. when he struck the passenger side of an older-model Toyota, which was turning left into the Walmart entrance, police said.
The driver of the Toyota was injured, but neither his identity nor his condition have been released.
The southbound lane of Curran Highway remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.
Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction and Crime Scene investigators are assisting with the probe, along with the North Adams Police Detective Bureau.