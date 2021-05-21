Cheshire narrows town administrator search to three finalists

CHESHIRE — The search for the town's next administrator has been narrowed to three finalists, including two Berkshire County residents.
Former Pittsfield City Solicitor Kathleen Degnan, Cheshire resident Alicia Fornash-Willett, who is the assistant town clerk in Durham, Conn., and Ashfield Town Administrator Jennifer Morse, of Rowe, all seek to succeed Ed St. John IV, who resigned last year, citing personal reasons.
A town administrator search committee submitted the list of finalists to the Select Board on Tuesday night, after reviewing a total of 11 applications for the job. The board earlier this year agreed to seek a full-time administrator due to the demands of the position, offering a salary of up to $85,000.
The funding for a full-time post is subject to annual town meeting approval next month. The Select Board must now schedule interviews with the finalists, which will be held in a public forum.
"I suggest you conduct interviews with the caveat we don't hire someone until we're budgeted for full-time," interim Town Administrator Mark Webber said to the board at its weekly Tuesday meeting.
Webber suggested the board start reviewing the resumes and feel free to contact the references provided by the candidates.
Degnan was Pittsfield's top municipal attorney from January 2012 to January 2016. She also held the post of assistant solicitor for Pittsfield from February 2003 to June 30, 2006, and in Westfield from October 2006 to June 2011.
Most recently, Degnan spent a year as senior attorney for the New York state Education Department. She currently has a private practice in Pittsfield.
Prior to becoming Ashfield's town administrator in February 2020, Morse served as an assistant assessor in Ashfield for nine years, the same position in Shelburne for four years.
She was on the Select Board in her hometown of Rowe from 2017-20, and also once sat on Rowe's Board of Health and served as the municipality's town clerk.
Fornash-Willett has been the assistant town clerk in Durham, Conn., since 2008. From 2003-07 she worked in the family business of Fornash-Willett Publishing.
Town officials hope one of the three candidates and can be hired by July 1.