CHESHIRE — The Select Board on Thursday evening publicly will interview the three finalists to be the next town administrator.
Former Pittsfield City Solicitor Kathleen Degnan, Cheshire resident Alicia Fornash-Willett, who is the assistant town clerk in Durham, Conn., and Ashfield Town Administrator Jennifer Morse, of Rowe, all seek to succeed Ed St. John IV, who resigned last year, citing personal reasons.
Pending annual town meeting approval this month, the five-member board wants to hire a full-time administrator at a salary of up to $85,000. The position always has been part time, but the increased workload prompted the board to go full time.
The interviews Thursday begin at 6 p.m. at the former Cheshire Elementary School. The public can attend in person or click on to the Zoom meeting, the link found under the Select Board agenda icon at www.cheshire-ma.gov.
Degnan, who will be questioned first, at 6 p.m., was Pittsfield’s top municipal attorney from January 2012 to January 2016. She previously held the post of assistant solicitor for Pittsfield and in Westfield.
Most recently, Degnan spent a year as senior attorney for the New York state Education Department. She has a private practice in Pittsfield.
Fornash-Willett, scheduled at 6:50 p.m. for a question-and-answer session, has been the assistant town clerk in Durham since 2008. Her private sector work experience includes four years in the family business — Fornash-Willett Publishing.
The board will hear from Morse at 7:40 p.m.
Before becoming Ashfield’s town administrator in February 2020, Morse served as an assistant assessor in Ashfield for nine years, and the same position in Shelburne for four years.
She also has been a selectwoman, the town clerk and served on the Board of Health, all in her hometown of Rowe.