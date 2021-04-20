CHESHIRE — Local taxpayers could fund a nearly status quo budget for the new fiscal year starting July 1.
The Cheshire Select Board and Finance Committee are considering a $6.67 million spending plan for fiscal 2022, an increase of a mere 0.5 percent, or $33,122, more than the current budget that runs out June 30, according to interim Town Administrator Mark Webber.
Webber's overall operating expenditures shows a nearly $60,000 increase in municipal spending, offset, in part, by a decrease in the town's share of the cost to fund the Hoosac Valley Regional School District in fiscal 2022.
In late March, the district School Committee adopted a $20.23 million budget that includes Cheshire's assessment of $2.59 million, almost a $27,000 lower than the current assessment.
The annual town meeting in June will vote on the assessment and over all town operating budget.
Meanwhile, the Select Board on Tuesday night at it's weekly Zoom meeting supported putting a special article before town meeting voters asking they make the town clerk an appointed rather than elected position. The measure would also be a ballot question at the annual town election. If approved at both levels, the Select Board would begin appointing the town clerk in 2024.