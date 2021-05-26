Cheshire Select Board member Jason Levesque, left, and former Selectman Robert Ciskowski stand at attention below the Cheshire Police honor guard for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the 2019 Cheshire Memorial Day remembrance at the West Mountain Road cemetery. The ceremony this year has shifted to the Veterans War Memorial outside Town Hall, after the parade. Cheshire canceled all Memorial Day activities in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.