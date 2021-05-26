CHESHIRE — The Cheshire Memorial Day parade returns Monday, just days after the state lifts the mask-wearing and social distancing mandates to combat COVID-19.
The procession steps off at 1 p.m. from the Cheshire Community/Senior Center on School Street. This year's march through the center of the community ends at the Veterans War Memorial at Town Hall, for a service of remembrance. Last year's local activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditionally, the parade proceeds up a steep hill to the cemetery on West Mountain Road for the ceremony to honor those who have died defending America. But, after the 2019 parade, the town decided to shift the finish line to the monument for the commemorative gathering.
Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi said the town is reaching out to veterans organizations, hoping they can send representatives to march in the parade. She noted that the Hoosac Valley Regional Middle and High School band won't be able to participate, as the students have had little time to rehearse because of limited in-person learning at the school.
One of the intact parade traditions is allowing children to ride along the parade route on their bicycles decked out in red, white and blue decorations and miniature American flags.
The pandemic has eased up significantly in Massachusetts, prompting Gov. Charlie Baker to announce last week that the COVID-19 protocols for being out in public would be lifted Saturday. Baker cited the commonwealth having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country as a major reason for removing the restrictions.