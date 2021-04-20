CHESHIRE — Local taxpayers could spend the same amount of money to run the town in the new fiscal year starting July 1.
The Select Board is considering an overall operating budget of $6.67 million for fiscal 2022, a mere 0.5 percent increase or $33,000 more than the current budget. Once the board finalizes the proposed spending plan it will be forwarded to annual town meeting voters in June for final approval.
The slight bump up in expenditures would have been higher had it not been for a decrease in Cheshire's assessment for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District. The School Committee last month approved its fiscal 2022 budget that calls for Cheshire's tax levy share of $2.59 million, down $27,000 the assessment for the fiscal 2021 budget that expires June 30.This translates into the non-school spending for Cheshire increasing about $60,000.
Meanwhile the select Board on Tuesday voted to place on the annual town meeting warrant an article to make the town clerk position appointed rather than elected. The measure would also require a ballot question at the annual town election. if approved at both levels, the select Board will begin appointing the town clerk in 2024.