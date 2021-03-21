CHESHIRE — Cheshire voters will choose two new members of the Select Board this spring.
Michael "Mickey" Biagini Jr., Raymond Killeen and Shawn McGrath are vying for two open seats on the Select Board. The annual town election is scheduled for May 3.
One seat is vacant because veteran board member Robert Ciscowski resigned in late January, reportedly unhappy with the board's direction and with what he perceived to be a lack of transparency.
The other seat will be open because member Ronald DeAngelis did not return nomination papers by the March 15 filing deadline. DeAngelis won his seat during the August 2019 special election to expand the board from three to five people. The term was for two years and was scheduled to be on the ballot for a three-year term in 2021.
Biagini was the odd man out in the August 2019 race, finishing third in the three-way contest to fill the two new positions. He spent 24 years on the Cheshire Board of Health and is a cousin of current Select Board member Mark Biagini.
Killeen serves on the town's Conservation Commission. McGrath would be a newcomer to municipal government.
The remaining elected positions on the ballot have a single candidate or none at all.
Six of the races have incumbents running unopposed: Everett "Gus" Martin for Board of Assessors; Rick Guerney, Water Commission; Brian Trudeau, Board of Health; Bethany DeMarco, Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee; Tax Collector Rebecca Herzog and Town Clerk Christine Emerson. All are seeking regular three-year terms.
Stephen LaFogg looks to finish out the last year of DeAngelis' term as a water commissioner, with Aaron Singer seeking the four-term available on the Planning Board.
The positions in need of write-in candidates are a three-year stint on the Cemetery Commission, a full five years on the Planning Board and serving a final year of a term on the Planning Board.
Cheshire voters will also vote on candidates for the school committee from Adams, as committee members are voted district-wide. Running unopposed for a three-year term is the incumbent Adams committeeman, Michael Mucci.
If not already registered to vote May 3, townspeople have until April 13 to do so. The town clerk will hold registration hours that day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.