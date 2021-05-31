CHESHIRE — With COVID-19 protocols lifted and with a break from two days of rain, the annual Memorial Day parade returned Monday, after a year's hiatus.
The procession, led by the Cheshire Police honor guard, marched through the center of town before ending at the Veterans Memorials outside Town Hall at Church and Depot streets.
Cheshire was one of the few Berkshire communities this holiday weekend to bring back a parade and service of remembrance to honor those residents who fought and died defending America.
Gordon Dunham, from Pittsfield VFW Post 448, was among the area veterans who marched to an appreciative crowd.
"People smiling along the parade route and clapping ... it felt like family," he said.
The parade featured the Cheshire and Adams fire departments, a youth softball organization, the Melha Shriners and their go-karts, a Western Massachusetts parade tradition, and the popular youth bicyclists' parade unit.
During the service of remembrance, Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi reminded those attending the somber gathering that Memorial Day is not merely a long weekend, but a time to reflect on the sacrifice men and women have made to keep America free.
"When the world becomes hazy with distractions, it is ever imperative that we continue to uphold the freedoms and liberties that these soldiers paid the ultimate price for," Francesconi said. "Together, we cannot lose sight of what makes the United States worth fighting and dying for."
After the names were read of Cheshire residents who died in combat from World War I to the present war on terrorism, a red, white and blue wreath was placed at one of the monuments. The playing of taps followed as the American flag outside Town Hall was raised to the top from the half-staff position.
This was the first year the parade ended at the Veterans Memorials, after a long-established tradition of ending it at the West Mountain Road cemetery.