SHEFFIELD — Thanks to a family pet, two Sheffield residents escaped a fast-spreading fire Friday.
Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, William Capasse called 911 to report that his front porch was burning at 239 East Stahl Road, a mile from the Connecticut state line. Fire Chief David Ullrich says a chihuahua named Amy started barking, alerting Capasse to the fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was spreading into the first floor, which ended up damaging the kitchen, dining room and living room.
"Our firefighters made a great save. We had the fire under control within an hour after arriving at the scene," Ullrich told The Eagle.
Capasse, his mother, who was living in an apartment on the property, and the dog were forced to seek temporary shelter, since utilities were shut off to the property, including the apartment. No one was hurt in the blaze, including firefighters, Ullrich said.
Up to 40 firefighters from several surrounding communities battled the blaze. In addition to crews from the Great Barrington and Monterey fire departments, tankers from Egremont, New Marlborough, Lakeville, Conn., and Canaan, Conn., were summoned to help bring thousands of gallons of water to the remote section of town.
"We tapped into a fire hydrant at the corner of Route 7 and Cemetery Road that was hooked up to a Connecticut water supply," Ullrich noted.
Sheffield fire officials and state fire marshal's office are investigating the cause of the blaze.