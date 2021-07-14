Putting money into the pockets of U.S. parents was central to President Joe Biden’s plan to “rescue” the American economy from the pandemic recession.
On Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service begins sending monthly child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Biden signed into law in March.
Researchers estimate that the $1.9 trillion relief plan, which includes an expansion of the child tax credit, could cut U.S. child poverty in half. Local observers have said the plan could help in the fight against child hunger, which affects nearly one in four children in Berkshire County.
Nearly 90 percent of U.S. families with children qualify
The IRS says it has already sent letters to 36 million families who may be eligible for payments.
A child must be 17 years old or younger and must have a social security number for a parent to receive the credit. Parents, however, can claim the credit if they have an individual taxpayer identification number, as long as their child has a social security number.
Joint filers earning up to $150,000, heads of households earning up to $112,500 or single filers earning up to $75,000 will receive the full credit, while single filers or heads of household earning up to $200,000 and joint filers earning up to $400,000 can claim a lesser credit.
Non-filers can sign up to ensure they receive a payment at irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
The credit is not new, but the levels are expanded
Through the previous child tax credit, most parents received a refund of up to $2,000 per child after filing a tax return.
The March law expanded the credit for this year to a maximum of $3,000 for each child aged 6 through 17 and $3,600 for each child younger than 6. This year, parents also can receive half of the credit through monthly payments of up to $250 to $300 per child from July through December, with the other half to be paid out at the end of the tax year.
So, if a parent qualified for a $3,600 credit, they could receive six $300 payments from July through December, and the remaining $1,800 would be paid out at the end of the tax year.
Parents previously had to earn more than $2,500 in a year to receive the credit, but that floor was eliminated this year.
For parents whose earnings exceed the threshold to receive the full credit, credit levels decrease by $50 for every $1,000 of income above the threshold, although the minimum credit is $2,000 per child.
The changes made in March apply for only the current tax year, although many Democratic lawmakers have expressed interest in making the expanded child tax credit permanent.
Parents can opt out if they would rather receive a bigger tax refund
Most people are used to receiving the child tax credit as part of their tax refund, said Ryan Killeen, a partner and certified public accountant with the Pittsfield firm Killeen, Arace and Quinn.
“If you receive the child tax credit payments, just remember that it’s going to reduce your upcoming refund by the amount you receive,” Killeen said.
Killeen has recommended several of his clients either to adjust their withholding levels or to opt out of the monthly payments to make sure that they receive the refund level they want at the end of the tax year.
“If someone likes the big refund, they would opt out so they get all of it when they get their tax return at the end of the year,” Killeen said. “A lot of people who are used to the $5,000, $6,000 refunds would see them significantly reduced.”
Payments are sent each month unless parents opt out
After Thursday, the other five payments are scheduled to be sent Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. It is too late to opt out of receiving a July payment, but parents who wish to opt out prior to the August payment can do so on or before Aug. 2. Parents can make changes through the IRS portal for the credit at irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal.
Parents can expect to receive payments shortly after they are sent. If parents have given their bank account information to the IRS, they will receive direct deposits, typically within a few business days. If the IRS does not have bank account information for a recipient, payments will be mailed as checks, which take up to two weeks to arrive.
People who receive more than they qualify for will have to pay the IRS back
The IRS calculates payment amounts using the most recent tax return a parent has filed.
Some people may receive payments for which they no longer qualify, Killeen said. This can happen if an increase in income takes someone out of the eligibility range, or if a divorced parent splits custody with another parent who claims the child as a dependent (only one parent can receive the credit for a child).
To avoid having to repay the IRS, Killeen said people can opt out of payments if they are unsure whether they will qualify, and divorced parents can communicate to ensure that only one claims the credit.
It’s a good idea for all parents who receive payments, Killeen said, to keep track of how much they received.
“When you file your taxes, if you file yourself or you use a tax professional, you will be asked how much you received in these payments in 2021,” Killeen said. “If you put the wrong number it’s going to hold up your return.”