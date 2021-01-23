PITTSFIELD — A local children's book author is lending a hand to those who need a pair of warm gloves.
Dan Sadlowski on Friday strung string around several poles that line The First Street Common, and clipped to it dozens of pairs of gloves and facemasks, free for all to take.
“I hope these go out first, to people who need them, and second to somebody who’s having a tough day and need to be reminded that love wins, and kindness needs not to take any days off,” said Sadlowski.
Hearts decorate the display, an homage to the main character in his book, "Finding Brooklyn — And The Next Great Superhero," who possesses a heart button and magical gloves.
He’s previously put out pairs of gloves around local schools and a playground, while on visits to give talks at local elementary schools.
He placed the gloves alongside a sign that reads, “a helping hand should be a warm one.” On Saturday, Sadlowski said wants to encourage others who pass by the display to pay it forward and help uplift others — a theme of a new book Sadlowski is currently writing.
“You gotta do whatever you can do to brighten someone’s day,” he said.