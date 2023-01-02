Damage could reach $100,000 after fire breaks out in the chimney of a Blythewood Drive home in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — City firefighters spent around four hours early Monday morning trying to extinguish a blaze that started in the chimney of a Blythewood Drive home.
No one was injured, but by a preliminary estimate by the department says the damage to the home could reach $100,000.
The fire department responded to the call from 154 Blythewood Drive just after 4:20 a.m. First responders arrived at a large, cabin-style home with smoke coming from the fireplace in its great room. Three fire engines, a ladder truck and a command car were sent to the scene.
Firefighters accounted for everyone in the home and then determined the blaze was contained to the chimney. They spent an hour employing standard chimney fire techniques. Deputy Chief Ron Clement said the department ran “chimney chains” down the chute from the roof to try to shake off burning materials inside it. Firefighters also applied a dry chemical extinguisher from inside the home.
Those methods were deemed ineffective after they determined that the fire had spread to the wood wall between the home’s chimney box and the stone facade that separated the chimney from its great room. The best course of action was to remove the stone facade to put the fire out, according to the report.
Firefighters worked meticulously to remove each stone from the roofline down to the fireplace — the report described the process as "extremely labor intensive." It took them four hours to remove the facade and the burning wood in order to ultimately extinguish the fire with water. The crew tried as they could to minimize damage to the property, according to the report.
A general estimate of the damage from Deputy Chief Neil Myers on the scene said the damages may total over $100,000 because of the extensive overhaul to reach the fire. An official estimate of the damage has not yet been determined by an insurance agent.
The cause of the fire is listed as faulty masonry connecting the fireplace and main chimney, according to the department’s report.