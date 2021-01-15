SHEFFIELD — In what was the first fire death in the state since the new year, the blaze that killed an Ashley Falls couple early Wednesday was an accident, and started in the chimney before spreading to wood near the furnace in the basement, according to a statement released Friday from the state Department of Fire Services.
The home of James Boltram, 75, and his wife, Dorene Boltram, 66, also "sadly" did not appear to have working smoke alarms, according to Sheffield Fire Chief David Ullrich, Police Chief Eric Munson III, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
"Investigators were able to find several areas where smoke and heat breached the chimney and piping system from the furnace and entered the home," they said. "There was a significant amount of wood and kindling next to the wood-burning furnace in the basement."
Neighbors reported the fire just before 6 a.m., and when fire crews arrived minutes later, they found the home fully engulfed by flames.
The loss of the couple shook this close-knit town.
“On behalf of our firefighters and the town of Sheffield, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victims," Ullrich said. "We’re all neighbors in this small town.”
Ullrich reiterated the importance of functioning smoke alarms.
"Smoke alarms provide the early warning needed when you may have less than three minutes to wake up and escape," he said.
And Ostroskey urged residents to be vigilant about their chimneys.
"It is important to have chimneys cleaned and inspected for broken mortar every year and it’s not too late to do so now before we head into the coldest part of the year," he said. “It is also important to shovel ashes into a metal can with a lid and store them outside, away from the house, separate from any other rubbish.”
For more tips on how to heat safely with wood, visit www.mass.gov/service-details/chimney-and-woodstove-safety.
"In 2019, there were 570 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in Massachusetts," according to the statement. "These fires caused one fire service death, three civilian injuries and two firefighter injuries, and resulted in $2 million in property losses."
The investigation was shared by the Sheffield Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Berkshire District Attorney.
In addition to Sheffield crews, firefighters from Egremont, Great Barrington, New Marlborough and Canaan, Conn. also responded.