As domestic and sexual violence cases rise, the Elizabeth Freeman Center and CHP launch a new approach for medical care for survivors

PITTSFIELD — Dawn Kohanski asks two questions of each of her new patients: ”Have you ever been a victim of domestic abuse?” and “Do you feel safe now?”

A family nurse practitioner and an associate medical director of Community Health Programs, Kohanski said she picked up that technique from her days as a sexual-assault nurse examiner in the region’s emergency rooms.

Need help? If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or domestic violence and would like to contact the Elizabeth Freeman Center or Community Health Programs about their One Door program, reach out through the following communication lines. EFC’s toll-free hotline is 866-401-2425. The center can also be emailed at info@elizabethfreemancenter.org. To find a CHP Berkshires practice location, visit chpberkshires.org/locations.

Kohanski works in the CHP’s North Adams Family Medical practice. Even though her career has taken her out of the emergency room, she knows that many of her patients haven’t been asked those questions, and that some of them desperately need the opportunity to answer.

Kohanski’s questions align with the One Door program, a new initiative between CHP and the Elizabeth Freeman Center, which is a nonprofit shelter that offers care, counseling and help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Under One Door, all of CHP’s staff members, including those who don’t work in medical roles, are being trained to help survivors with the resources at the center.

Employees at the Elizabeth Freeman Center say it’s a much-needed new approach to an exploding problem in Berkshire County.

In the fiscal year leading into the pandemic, July 2019 through June 2020, 455 domestic- and sexual-violence survivors called the center’s hotline.

As the pandemic raged on, the call numbers grew. From July 2020 to June 2021 the hotline had 667 callers. In the next 12 months, there were 1,022 callers, then, from July 2022 through March of this year, 948, a number that staff members predict will reach higher than in the previous fiscal year.

“The need here is just so great,” Jenn Goewey, the director of programs at the Elizabeth Freeman Center said.

Enter One Door.

“The first avenue to help is that you’ve got to walk through the door,” Kohanski said. “It just takes one door, whether it’s a primary-care office, a financial office, a dentist’s office.”

Money for the program comes from a 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act grant from the U.S. Department of Public Health. In March 2022, the Elizabeth Freeman Center received a 41-month grant of about $173,500.

Kohanski and Goewey both said the important first step for One Door was educating CHP staff members on the depth of the domestic- and sexual-violence problem here. The center found that in Berkshire County, the per capita rate of abuse-protection orders filed with the state court system for sexual and domestic violence is 35 percent higher than the state average.

Goewey said that along with the rise in calls to its hotline, the center is helping an increasing number of survivors who are experiencing homelessness, violence from an intimate partner or sex trafficking.

The pain in her clients’ lives isn’t disconnected from other serious local problems, she said, such as gang violence and drugs.

Hearing about Goewey’s clients and the Elizabeth Freeman Center data was “eye-opening” for CHP staff members, Kohanski said.

“What you’re not aware of — what you don’t see, you don’t hear, don’t talk about — goes undetected and untreated,” Kohanski said. “It’s those victims who don’t get care.”

Kohanski and Goewey said they are arranging for training clinic staff members on how to help survivors within each specific area of medicine.

When someone enters an emergency room after sexual or domestic violence, nurses and doctors work on the immediate injuries.

But Kohanski said the primary-care settings in which she works every day are different. Her staff members deal with patients who are often past that immediate moment after violence.

“The stuff that we see here in primary care,” Kohanski said, “is the stuff that has happened in the past and nobody has taken the time to get these individuals the counseling that they need.”

Taking the time to talk to patients about their experiences and come up with a plan for how they get both the mental and physical health care they need, on their timeline and their terms, can be cathartic.

A 2006 study of survivors of intimate-partner violence in Boston found that those who spoke with their health-care clinicians about domestic abuse were four times more likely to seek intervention help and 2.6 times more likely to leave abusive relationships.

Kohanski said she recently worked with a patient in her late 20s who had never had a gynecological exam. The patient had been raped in college and refused to change into the medical gown for the procedure.

“She was so traumatized that she felt like [the exam] was a violation, and she was already violated,” Kohanski said.

Kohanski slowed down the visit. She talked with the patient. She let the woman know they didn’t have to do the exam. But Kohanski made clear she’d like to help her through it when she felt comfortable.

“She was like ‘Are you serious? I usually get yelled at ... So I’ve never had health care’” Kohanski said.

Over the rest of the appointment Kohanski worked on building trust. Several weeks ago the woman returned to the office, and with Kohanski’s help and with a medical assistant holding her hand, she was able to have her first exam. Kohanski proceeded deliberately, talking through each step, leaving space for the patient to slow down or stop when she needed to.

“When she was done, she started crying,” Kohanski said, “and she said ‘I’ve never felt so safe.’”

Such a methodical approach is what One Door aims to achieve.

“We’re not going to be able to take the trauma away, we’re not going to be able to eliminate the pain and the fears that are attributed to those traumas,” Kohanski added. “But what we can do is learn with the data that Elizabeth Freeman provided to us, and how differently we have to talk and have to practice.”

Once each clinic has department-focused training, One Door will establish one point person in each specialty to serve as a liaison between CHP and the Elizabeth Freeman Center. Then a steering committee will work out how to best connect CHP-identified survivors with staff members at the center.

“We want it to be easy,” Goewey said. “We want it to be fast. We really care about it being a warm handoff.”