PITTSFIELD — The Christian Center expects to open early next week its warming center to those in need of a place to stay during the day.
The nonprofit leased a large trailer that arrived at the Christian Center’s Robbins Avenue property in two large sections on Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday workers were finishing up assembly and installing electrical service.
Pending a final inspection, Food Director Karen Ryan said she believes the warming center will be ready to open. Ryan said their planning to open it on Monday, but depending on when the city inspection occurs it may end up opening on Tuesday.
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., she said, staffed by ServiceNet employees. The shelter will serve continental-style breakfasts and hot lunches daily, and the Christian Center will continue providing winter coats, hygiene products and other necessities.
“Whatever they need we will supply it,” said Ryan.
The Christian Center also recently completed renovating its duplex on Robbins Avenue, which is now serving as a space for social services agencies to meet with clients on Tuesday and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The duplex and the trailer were needed when coronavirus health restrictions in place this year limited occupancy inside 193 Robbins Ave., said Executive Director Betsy Sherman, who said it will be the only daytime warming center open this year. She said she applied for and received a reimbursable grant of CARES Act funds for the project.
ServiceNet’s winter shelter at the former St. Joseph’s Central Catholic High School is open 24 hours on weekends and during extreme cold, and otherwise closes from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Sherman said she knows the community was anxious to see the center open up, and worked urgently to make it happen as soon as possible. After going through the permitting process with the city, Sherman said exactly when the company could transport it from Pennsylvania to Pittsfield was at the mercy of the weather.
“It can’t be on the highway when it’s snowing, so that’s what’s been holding it up the past couple weeks,” she said.
With snow in forecast, she said she was glad to soon open the center’s doors.
“For the unsheltered to have someplace to go, even if they’re sleeping outside, if they have somewhere to go for even a few hours it’s a good thing,” she said.