Several inches of rain atop a slowly melting snowpack. Gale-force Southeast winds gusting to 55 mph. Potential flooding in low-lying, poor-drainage areas and some brooks, streams and rivers. Possible power problems from downed trees, branches and limbs. Areas of dense fog.
That’s the grim scenario depicted in a bleak high-wind warning from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve to 10 a.m. Christmas Day and a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for western New England, including the Berkshires and southern Vermont. The flood watch is in effect for 24 hours, starting at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
“The weather outside is frightful,” as depicted in “Let It Snow,” the pop standard hit by Dean Martin, and written by Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn.
Especially for Christmas, as an out-of-season, split personality storm system pushes into southern Quebec from the Midwest, with springlike deluges of rain in New England and eastern New York, while snow blankets western New York and Pennsylvania through Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
“The storm will unleash extreme weather on Christmas Eve,” AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned. “Make sure you’re ready for that.”
As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain could fall in the region, on top of the remaining snow and partly-frozen ground in Berkshire County, government forecasters cautioned. Where all that will go is the big question.
The heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight to midmorning on Christmas Day. The most dangerous winds are likely from 4 p.m. Christmas Eve to 10 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will soar well into the 50s, perhaps even reaching 60, before a steep slide into the 30s, and lower on Friday night and Saturday.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service forecast stated. “Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Urban flooding is likely in spots, with some rivers potentially rising above flood stage, especially the Hoosic from Williamstown through North Adams.
The only silver lining is that the storm coincides with the year’s quietest day, as most workplaces and all schools are closed, meaning residents can hunker down and avoid travel, already recommended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the cold air envelops the region Friday, snow showers are expected as the storm’s farewell offering, and roadways could become slick by nighttime and definitely Saturday morning.
The weekend looks seasonably cold and dry, with temperatures rising above normal next week as several weaker storms pass through the Northeast.