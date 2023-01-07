PITTSFIELD — When Tammi Haines, of Berlin, NY, asked for Christmas trees so she could feed them to her six pet goats, she was not expecting such a warm response.
Between New Year’s Eve and the first weekend of January, Haines and her husband Bob will have collected about 35 Christmas trees from homes in Dalton, Lanesborough, Cheshire, Adams, North Adams, Williamstown and Pittsfield.
Feeding Christmas trees to goats, once a recycling practice used by farmers, has become a post-holiday tradition for some. Now, people who have goats as pets are also jumping in the wagon.
They found out a few years ago how much the goats love eating Christmas trees. It’s also healthy for them, acting as a natural dewormer. The trees will feed their goats through February, maybe even into March.
Haines says they prefer local trees, because that means it will probably be fresher. There are also concerns with trees from big box stores containing chemicals which could make the goats sick.
“It’s nice to recycle the trees instead of just dumping them in the dump or whatever. People enjoy it too, which is neat,” she said.
Other farms that have taken in retired Christmas trees for their goats are Mountain Girl Farm and Pine Cobble Farm in North Adams, Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, the Rock ‘N Root Farm in West Dummerston and the Hokaheh Farm in Housatonic.