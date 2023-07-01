Pittsfield City Council approves department requests with hours to spare in fiscal year after special meeting Friday night

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield closed the books on its fiscal spending for the year with just hours to spare on Friday night, following a brief meeting to approve the last of its transactions for three city departments.
It was the second City Council meeting this week, in which requests from those departments intended to cover budget shortfalls were unanimously approved. The session was scheduled after Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick raised a charter objection on Tuesday, which prevented the council from discussing or voting on the items until Friday's meeting.
Pittsfield City Council meeting erupts in chaos as Councilor Charles Kronick issues charter objections over year-end bills
The requests, totaling $1,545,000 across the departments, were meant to cover budget shortfalls from the last fiscal year. Kronick invoked a charter objection to these items, saying that the city should have anticipated the expenses earlier and avoided spending over the line. He also took umbrage with the departments and city administration waiting until the last minute to present these issues.
Matthew Kerwood, the city’s director of finance and administration, was called upon once again to explain that this process was typical in Pittsfield and across the Commonwealth for balancing the city's books.
Kronick came equipped with a proposal to ensure that the practice did not happen again next year, but was deferred on presenting it until the City Council’s next regular meeting on July 11.
The Department of Public Services requested $620,000 in free cash for unanticipated snow and ice removal costs. The Pittsfield Police Department requested $850,000 in free cash to cover the cost of newly negotiated salaries, holiday and overtime requests.
The Department of Public Utilities requested $75,000 for sludge handling from the enterprise sewer fund.
Kronick came to the meeting with a number of ideas and proposals, but the appetite for debate was slim to none. Councilor Pete White said that, because of the charter objections on Tuesday night which pushed the discussions to the last minute, proposals that might have been given serious consideration would have to be forgone because of how late the meeting came.
“I will not entertain any changes to any of this, but I do look forward to debate and questions that councilors may have had on Tuesday night,” White said.
Council President Pete Marchetti reinforced those sentiments, saying that proposals made to transfer money from other funds at the “eleventh hour” were impractical.
Kronick proceeded to put forth a number of proposals anyway and continued to explain his problems with the process, including a proposal to ask Mayor Linda Tyer to transfer the money for the snow and ice removal costs from the Public Works Stabilization Fund instead of free cash.
Tyer responded simply when the offer was presented to her: “No.”
Kronick posted on social media to try to galvanize his constituents to come to the meeting Friday.
Three people signed up for the public comment period, including Kronick himself. Another was Soncere Williams, who is running for Kronick’s seat on the council. The other was Craig Gaetani, a mayoral and at-large city council candidate.
Williams used her time to urge the council to approve the transactions and Gaetani used his to call for the ousting of several “rubber-stamping” members of the council who he accused of voting on these measures without knowing their contents.
The series of unanimous votes from the council prevented the requests in question from further impacting the city's tax rate, absent another source of funding.