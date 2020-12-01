PITTSFIELD — With Pittsfield poised to implement park rules that ban encampments, Ward 7 City Councilor Anthony “Tony” Maffuccio has added his voice in support of individuals who continue to live in Springside Park.
Maffuccio was at the park Tuesday “to fight for the rights of the homeless to stay where they’re at.”
“Four or five” community members, including Maffuccio, visited the park Tuesday morning to express support for people living there, said Michele, who asked to be identified by only her first name. Michele said Tuesday afternoon that she had “not yet” been asked to leave, although some others have left.
“We’re not trying to be unruly people,” Michele said. “We are normal people, taxpayers: three disabled people and a vet. It would be really great to see the city of Pittsfield remember that even us guys are members.”
Pittsfield’s Parks Commission voted on Nov. 17 to enforce pre-existing rules against encampments effective Dec. 1. Having previously relaxed those rules, the city cited concerns for residents’ safety as weather gets colder.
Some community members expressed uncertainty over how enforcing the rules would play out, raising concerns that it could amount to “criminalizing poverty.”
Pittsfield Parks and Open Spaces Manager Jim McGrath said Tuesday that “we don’t have any further updates to report on at this point.”
“The city’s focus remains on working with service providers to assist the unsheltered individuals who are in the park to alternate dwellings,” McGrath said.
Maffuccio claimed removing people from the park would violate their Eighth Amendment rights.
He cited a legal case, Martin v. Boise, in which the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of “cruel and unusual punishments” prevented the city of Boise, Idaho, from punishing people experiencing homelessness for sleeping on public property if there was “no access to alternative shelter.” The Supreme Court last year denied the city’s petition to reconsider the case.
“These people have rights, too, you know,” Maffuccio said. “I’d be willing to challenge the city myself on human rights and how they can justify to me that this isn’t a violation of the Eighth Amendment.”
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Estimating that there are 80 people in Pittsfield without housing, Maffuccio questioned whether all would be able to access shelter, and he also raised coronavirus safety concerns.
There are approximately 20 open beds at the 50-bed winter shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School, said Jay Sacchetti, executive director of ServiceNet, which runs Pittsfield’s shelters. The shelter has heat and hot water, and it’s following mask-wearing and social distancing protocols consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he added.
While some people have been asked to leave the shelter temporarily for behavior such as physical violence, they “always have an opportunity to come back,” he said.
ServiceNet workers are helping individuals to plan their exit from the park, Sacchetti said, and five have already left, having found accommodations elsewhere.
Michele, who described the park as “safe and warm,” said she feared a shelter could not guarantee safety during a pandemic. Her group has worked to insulate a tent and to convert another into a bathroom.
They’ve also taken care of a safety issue. While a shift in winds caused some to suffer monoxide poisoning from a generator, they’ve since buried the generator in the ground and bought a heater and lamp.
She said she never planned to stay at the park this long, but it’s not financially possible for her to find housing.
“We really believed that this COVID thing would pass rather quickly, and it just hasn’t,” Michele said. “And it hasn’t changed any of the facts: that I don’t have the income for someone who wants to rent me an apartment because they want your income to be three times the rent.”