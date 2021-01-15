PITTSFIELD — The city's Board of Health has launched a hotline to disseminate information about coronavirus vaccinations via a recorded message.
The Berkshire County COVID-19 Vaccination Information Line launched in English on Friday. A spokesperson for Mayor Linda Tyer’s office said that a Spanish translation is expected to be recorded Saturday.
Callers will hear a recorded message with current information about COVID-19 vaccinations. The message will be updated every Monday, or when there’s new information about vaccines.
The hotline number is 413-449-5575.
The service was launched amid increasing inquiries from the public about the timeline for receiving the vaccine.
On Friday, the hotline message alerted callers that home health workers and individuals in congregate care and shelter settings will begin receiving vaccinations on Jan. 16, recapped who is currently eligible for the vaccine, explained what’s needed to register, and more.