For Pittsfield's highway crew, a nor'easter is all hands on deck. The Eagle rode on the Snowfighter to see how it's done

PITTSFIELD — As plow drivers with Pittsfield's Highway Department rallied at the garage at 232 W. Housatonic St., they knew they had a long shift ahead of them: 12 hours to be exact.

They were relieving the first crew, which had started at midnight, bearing the brunt of a storm that kicked up in the early hours of Tuesday. Their time on the roads would be the same, running from noon until midnight, battling the same storm kept coming like an undaunted army.

More than 12 hours of nor'easter later, Pittsfield was lined by nearly 15 inches of snow. with hours to go before the storm’s eventual end. The heavy precipitation caused power outages and school closures around the county.

That Highway Department crew, responsible for keeping the streets clear for first responders and travelers on the road, wasn't doing it alone. For a storm like this, the roster grows considerably.

As Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s commissioner of public services and utilities, it was all hands on deck.

Morales said the city’s streets were being scraped by a team of 12 Highway Department workers, 35 contractors, four Traffic Department employees and nine from the Parks Department. Adding himself to the total, 61 city workers were pushing as much snow as possible of streets, roads or sidewalks.

The city’s Highway Department teams, alternating 12-hour shifts, focused on the city’s main streets. The contractors focused on side streets. Other city workers attempted to keep sidewalks clear on streets with heavy foot traffic.

The response wasn’t easy. Vinny Barbarotta, the superintendent of the city’s Highway Department, said downed trees and power lines were hampering the efforts of the crews. Wet snow proved impossible to defeat on some on tree limbs and wires, snapping both indiscriminately.

“They’re down everywhere,” Barbarotta said. “Our guys are barely making it down the streets between the branches and the wires.”

With strong winds expected into the night, there’s likely to be more downed trees and wires. If trees or large limbs landed on the streets, Barbarotta's forces have been clearing them, using plow trucks to push the debris off to the side. The remains of the trees will still need to be picked up later by city crews or contractors.

The city crews were powerless to deal with downed power lines, though. Their protocol is the same as anyone else: Notify the utilities and keep a safe distance.

There’s plenty of work to be done on the roads themselves, though. Mike LaCasse can tell you all about it. He’s been with the Highway Department for seven years, the third most senior crew member out there. As he climbs into the Snowfighter, a converted Army truck used now for battling snow, the task at hand seems simple, almost automatic: Make sure you see the white line on the outside of the lane. Everything else is just muscle memory.

LaCasse’s route takes him down South Street to about the Country Club of Pittsfield, Wahconah Street to the Lanesborough town line, down Tyler Street and Dalton Avenue to the rotary and along First Street. The routes end where plows from the state and other towns pick up the baton. He tackles it in about that order, making several passes to clear as much as he can from the center of the road and to free up the white line.

Early in the runs, the crucial tactic is making sure that hard pack snow in the center of the lanes doesn't stick. Otherwise, conditions get slippery in a hurry.

The worst part of his route is the traffic. Plowing the densely populated main roads means more and more cars tailgating or trying to pass him. Some will cut him off, and others will reckllessly will swerve to get around him. In recent years, he said, people seem to have grown more impatient.

“They’re not so used to taking their time,” LaCasse said. “It’s like they never drove with snow before.”

During a ridealong, The Berkshire Eagle witnessed several cars trying to pass the plow, including a pickup truck that ran a red light to do so and a sedan that very nearly hit the plow on Dalton Avenue. As the plow scuttled along Wahconah Street, several cars passed it around a curve.

LaCasse was moving forward at about 25 mph.

Each storm is a bit different, he said. Some have the plows constantly playing catch-up; others are a lot of waiting around. He prefers the busier days because they keep him sharp rather than waiting for something to happen.

For this storm, there won’t be much downtime, but the crews help out each other they can, shifting to each other’s routes as they make their way back to the highway department’s yard.

Still, no matter the variables, the idea remains the same.

“Do the best you can, take your time,” LaCasse said. “You can’t save the city in a day.”