PITTSFIELD — After Dec. 1, no one will be permitted to camp in Springside Park, as park officials said Tuesday that they are concerned about the safety of those residing there in wintertime and increasingly are hearing from unhappy park neighbors.
Parks commissioners Tuesday decided to begin enforcing all rules on the books for the park — they include one that says it is open only from dusk to dawn, and another that prohibits encampments — at the start of next month.
Chairman Anthony DeMartino read from a statement he said was drafted by the city with input from legal counsel. Commissioners approved the statement unanimously.
“The Parks Commission has been compassionately tolerant of those who have used city parks for shelter during the summer,” DeMartino said. “The temporary use of city parks during this past summer for shelter has been at the sufferance and courtesy of the city and the Parks Commission.
“With cold weather and winter conditions fast approaching, it is no longer safe to continue to allow sheltering in city parks. For the safety and well-being of those that have used city parks for shelter, effective December 1, all park rules will be enforced, including parks being closed from dusk 'till dawn,” he said.
"If severe winter weather or low temperatures are forecasted before this date, for the safety and well-being of individuals, steps will be taken to accelerate this schedule.
Christine Haley, site director for the Berkshires' office of the state Department of Mental Health, said there was a “well-organized” plan that had aimed to facilitate moving people from Springside Park, and if they elected to the wintertime shelter at the former St. Joseph Central High School, by the middle of this month.
Despite this, Parks and Open Spaces Manager Jim McGrath said a number of those without permanent homes who are living in encampments remain in the park, though fewer than during the summer. He estimated about 10 to 12 people still are in encampments there and have indicated to service providers that they did not plan on leaving.
“We are gravely concerned with their safety,” McGrath said, “given that the weather is changing rapidly. The cold weather is among us. These folks, a number of them, have indicated to the service providers that they are looking to hunker down and remain within the park.”
McGrath said trees are being cut down and campfires started in violation of park rules.
“We continue to see fires at these campsites; there continues to be tree-felling in areas of the campsites, and that is obviously a concern of ours as well,” he said.
There is plenty of space at the wintertime shelter being operated by SeviceNet at the former school on Maplewood Avenue, said Community Development Director Deanna Ruffer.
Ruffer said service providers that have been meeting weekly since the summertime have recognized that “it’s appropriate, given safety risk and destruction of property” happening at the park, that it's time for those residing there to move on.
Kim Borden, director of the Tenancy Preservation Program for the Berkshire Housing Authority, said service providers have done all they could to offer assistance to those in the park. She said people have the right to self-determination, but they still are subject to safety restrictions.
“This is about striking a balance between health and safety and self-determination, and the right to self-determination allows individuals to decide whether they prefer to live outside in a shelter setting or in a shelter, but it does not necessarily allow them to reside wherever they want. Like the rest of us, they may be subject to reasonable health and safety restrictions,” Borden said.
“There is room at St. Joe’s for folks. If they choose not to go there, we can’t force them, because they have free will, but they also don’t have the right to put other folks in danger,” she added. “I’m more than a little concerned about the fires.”
Parks Commissioner Clifford Nilan said the commission’s decision to stop allowing camping at the site was reached in the interest of keeping those in the encampments safe, and Michele Matthews, his colleague on the commission, said that continuing to allow the encampments would be a dereliction of duty.
“We wouldn't be doing our just responsibility if we allowed it to continue through the winter months,” she said.
Service providers will be available to help park residents move with their belongings to the shelter, according to DeMartino. Items left behind after Dec. 1 will be removed from the park.