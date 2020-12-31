What was Clarence Fanto's favorite story of 2020?

1) The GE-EPA Rest of River settlement may have been the year's most consequential story, besides the pandemic. Here, five community leaders describe why the agreement, despite its drawbacks, is the best that could be achieved, as they see it.

How 5 Berkshires task force members struck a PCB cleanup deal with GE Shortly after Patricia Carlino, a Lee Select Board member for 22 years, joined a five-town task force aiming to win a compromise PCB cleanup of the Housatonic River downstream from southeast Pittsfield, she took a strong stand against a proposed local dumping site for excavated toxic material. “I’ll chain myself to the fence before the bulldozer comes in,” she declared to members of the Housatonic Rest of River Municipal Committee.

2) For owner Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, this fundraiser enabling him to survive the economic impact of the pandemic succeeded beyond his wildest dreams.

Fundraising campaign to save Lenox bookstore passes $120,000 LENOX — When Matthew Tannenbaum, longtime owner of The Bookstore, launched a fundraising campaign to save the business he has owned since 1976, little did he think he would reach his $60,000 …

3) Arlo Guthrie, also seeking financial support, signals in advance his ultimate decision, disclosed a few weeks later, to retire from concert touring and retreat to his farm in the hill town of Washington.

Helping hands now in need: Guthrie Center looking for lifeline to keep its mission going GREAT BARRINGTON — As the 30th anniversary of troubadour and master storyteller Arlo Guthrie's purchase of the Old Trinity Church approaches, the future of his mission-driven, outreach-focused …

4) The COVID-19's devastating impact on the performing arts is loud and clear as the nation's richest, best-endowed orchestra faces a year of extreme austerity.

Pandemic pay cuts for BSO, Boston Pops players Following a 10-month-long cancellation of all Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops live performances so far, including the full Tanglewood season, the musicians have agreed to pay cuts in a new …

5) Reeling from the impact of the pandemic, a longtime area retailer details his struggle to survive through support of the local community.