The author says that the challenge for former state Sen. Ben Downing, of Pittsfield, in his bid for governor is to gain enough name recognition statewide and raise millions of dollars for his campaign coffers ahead of a potential primary battle against Attorney General Maura Healey, a potential candidate for the Statehouse, and Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor who is exploring a run as the first Black female major-party candidate in the state’s history.