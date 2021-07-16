LENOX — He’s the third-generation member of the local Lahart family who lives and breathes Tanglewood, making sure that the 524-acre complex with more than 100 buildings is running smoothly to offer a positive experience for first-time visitors and regulars at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home.
On Friday morning, facing another day of possible stormy weather, Bobby Lahart was checking his high-tech weather radar in his office at the Facilities Control Center near the Main Gate. Among his many responsibilities as facilities director is to work with Tanglewood consultant Paul Caiano, the veteran meteorologist for NewsChannel 13 and WAMC Northeast Public Radio, to shelter the public from potentially dangerous thunderstorms.
“We have obliterated the prior record for rainfall for the past 15 days!” he exclaimed. Since June 30, the near-daily deluge at Tanglewood has dumped nearly 9.5 inches, more than double the 4.5-inch total in 1997, according to Caiano, who is on duty before and during every public event on the campus. (“He’s the best in the business,” Lahart said.)
Twice this season, Lahart has had to notify BSO senior leadership, based on Caiano’s recommendations, that he needed to activate the Severe Weather Action Plan to “invacuate” several thousand lawn patrons to the safety of the Koussevitzky Music Shed or other designated storm shelters that ring the property without disrupting the performance in progress.
Since lightning bolts can travel up to 10 miles from the center of a thunderstorm, Lahart pointed out, he has to be extra cautious before sounding the all-clear so concertgoers, gazing at clearing skies, can return to their lawn seats.
Lahart, 62, is the ideal navigator to steer Tanglewood through dangerous weather, especially electrical storms.
His grandfather, William “Duke” Lahart Sr., an electrician, joined the new outdoor music center, then called the Berkshire Symphonic Festival, at its inception in 1937. By 1942, he was asked to install two lights in a tree at the Main Gate and a light in the Shed, a $25 job, according to archival documents at the Lenox Library.
“We don’t install lights in trees anymore,” his grandson noted. But, his grandfather’s work ethic and devotion to Tanglewood has lived on as a family mission and legacy.
William “Duke” Lahart Jr., Bobby’s father, worked there for 50 years, first as an outside contractor and later as official “head electrician” before retiring in the late 1990s.
Like many local high school students, Bobby’s first summer job as a 15-year-old was parking cars at Tanglewood.
Lahart went on to gain his law degree at Florida State University, then working through the 1980s and 1990s in Jacksonville and Panama City, Fla., as a civil litigator.
“The courtroom is an inherently adversarial arena, so, looking to restore harmony in my life, when my father announced his retirement as facilities electrician at Tanglewood, I got to thinking about what better place to restore harmony than returning to my roots here at Tanglewood,” he recalled.
In 2010, succeeding Dave Sturma, Lahart was named facilities manager, then he was promoted to facilities director in 2015 with increased responsibilities.
Apart from weather woes, Lahart and his team have faced unprecedented challenges preparing the Tanglewood facilities for their pandemic-shortened six-week season, dealing with rapidly changing guidance from state leadership and health authorities.
Amid shifting information about the virus and its transmission, the BSO was committed to reopening its summer home after last year’s season cancellation, the first since 1943.
“But, we didn’t know what that would look like, what we’d be allowed to do,” Lahart said.
Elaborate planning went on for different scenarios, originally with a 25 percent audience limit, then easing to a 50 percent capacity as well as other deviations from the norm (shorter season, 80-minute intermission-free concerts, a slightly reduced orchestra, socially distant seating setups in the Shed).
As other nonprofits and businesses have experienced, with additional responsibilities to maintain public safety and security, staffing up for the season was no easy matter either.
“We’re not immune from that; we’re sufficiently staffed, but there are positions that haven’t yet been filled,” he said. Of the 45 to 50 parking attendants, 35 have been hired, and seasonal grounds workers, typically 12 to 15, currently total nine.
In future years, audiences will benefit from what the BSO learned from its 9 Foundations consultants about indoor air quality and healthy buildings, specifically filtration and ventilation, following a sophisticated analysis for every campus building shared by staff, musicians, audiences and Tanglewood Music Center students.
In the Shed, open on three sides, enhanced air exchange benefits the safety of musicians onstage, and an exhaust system moves 12,000 cubic feet of air per minute, providing a secondary benefit, extending to the audience, of removing heat on the stage.
Lahart recalled tearing up when he had to announce to public safety and local government officials in June 2020 that Tanglewood would close for the summer.
“The weight of those words came crashing down, and I was a little embarrassed, but the folks on the call were very supportive and they appreciated the display of emotion that we all felt,” he said.
In contrast, two weeks ago when he first heard the orchestra rehearsing onstage ahead of the season opening, he felt tears welling up once again, but it was “joy, jubilance, triumph and gratitude. That’s kind of the bookend that describes this roller coaster we’ve been on.”
“It’s a passion and a full commitment from this organization,” he emphasized. “There’s a lot of talented, gifted people, and that’s what makes it what it is.”