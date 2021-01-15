Just imagine:
— Fortress America, an armed camp of more than 20,000 National Guard troops sealing off the U.S. Capitol and much of downtown Washington, D.C.
— Credible threats against some state capitals, according to the FBI.
— High anxiety, engulfing the nation after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the citadel of our republic.
How can many Republicans still support the “stolen election” Big Lie as well as the outgoing president’s seditious rhetoric? The fault lines between America’s tribes continue to widen, threatening political paralysis.
Even in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, two-thirds of House Republicans voted against certifying the Electoral College’s results and 93 percent of House Republicans voted against the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. The prospects of conviction at a Senate trial, requiring 17 Republicans to support 50 Democrats, are nil.
An Axios-Ipsos poll finds 64 percent of Republicans support Trump’s recent actions and behavior, while 57 percent think he should run again in 2024.
There was agreement among Republicans and Democrats on one point: 80 percent believe the nation is falling apart. No surprise as the pandemic rages on, the vaccine rollout is in disarray, racial justice seems as far away as ever, while red and blue Americans have wildly divergent views on truth and reality. Add in the attack on the Capitol and the impeachment. Bottom line: Civil conflict.
As New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo wrote several days ago: “The crowd that stormed the Capitol was a big tent of whiteness, a cross-section of American society bridging divisions of class, geography and demography. They were doctors and lawyers, florists and real estate agents, business executives, police officers, military veterans, at least one elected official and an Olympic gold medalist. They’d all come to coup for America. None of this is over — far from it.”
Any rays of hope?
A Washington Post-ABC News poll found that nine out of 10 Americans opposed the storming of the Capitol (only 80 percent of Republicans, however), 54 percent think Trump should be criminally charged for inciting a riot, and more than two-thirds believe he acted irresponsibly by asserting the election was fraudulent and rigged.
Just over half say they are less confident about the stability of U.S. democracy.
Conservative writer and broadcaster Ben Shapiro believes Republicans are convinced that Democrats “want their destruction, not simply to punish Trump for his behavior. Republicans believe that Democrats and the overwhelmingly liberal media see impeachment as an attempt to cudgel them collectively by lumping them in with the Capitol rioters.”
“Conservatives see the game,” Shapiro told Politico. “If you supported Trump in any way, you were at least partially culpable, the argument goes. It’s not just Trump who deserves vitriol — it’s all 74 million people who voted for him. And that claim, many conservatives believe, will serve as the basis for repression everywhere from social media to employment.”
“Republicans may divide over impeachment,” Shapiro argues. “There are good prudential arguments against, and good principled arguments in favor. But one thing is certain: If anyone expects Americans to come together once the Trump era is over, that’s a pipe dream. Our social fabric is torn. It was torn before Trump. And, as it turns out, the incentive structure of modern politics and media cuts directly against stitching it together again.”
But Republicans are a minority party; they’ve failed to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. They’re fracturing, a division “so deep, so polarizing, and people are so passionate about it, I don’t know how you heal it, how you bring these people together,” Republican pollster Frank Luntz told NPR. He believes the existence of the party is threatened.
And too many never would accept an election result not in their favor.
Yale history professor Timothy Snyder writes that “post-truth is pre-fascism, and Trump has been our post-truth president.” When he told a rally, “I am your voice,” he was channeling autocratic leaders, as he did when he labeled the press “the enemy of the people.” He echoed supporters calling for the imprisonment of political opponents — “lock ‘em all up.”
In “American Abyss,” his New York Times Magazine cover story last Sunday, Snyder concludes: “The lie outlasts the liar. … America will not survive the big lie just because a liar is separated from power. It will need a commitment to facts as a public good. … Democracy is not about minimizing the vote nor ignoring it, neither a matter of gaming nor of breaking a system, but of accepting the equality of others, heeding their voices and counting their votes.”
My view, and it’s a tall order: If the Biden administration can restore civility and mutual respect among Americans while conquering the coronavirus and convincing Congress to approve additional economic relief, we can begin to emerge from the darkness of division threatening the future of our fragile democratic republic.