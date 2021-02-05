Euphoria might be a slight exaggeration, but it was a great feeling to get the pain-free, side effect-free first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Berkshire Community College’s efficient, friendly clinic this week.
Reports coming in from the county’s other vaccination sites also are upbeat, and we can be proud that we’re inoculating a higher percentage of our residents, based on population, than any other part of Massachusetts. Statewide, sadly, the rollout is in slo-mo.
Also very welcome is the 42 percent drop in new coronavirus cases nationwide during the past two weeks, while hospitalizations declined 26 percent and the still-far-too-high death toll is down 7 percent.
Critical-risk red zone communities in Berkshire County have been removed from the state Department of Public Health’s weekly map issued Thursday. We still have two “high-risk” towns (Great Barrington and Adams) based on two weeks of data through Jan. 30, as well as six “moderate risk” communities (Dalton, Lee, Lenox, Pittsfield, North Adams and Williamstown).
But, this is no time to ease up on hypervigilance. On Super Bowl weekend, the risk of super-spreader gatherings is worrisome, and the COVID variants and mutations remain a threat.
Too many Americans are careless, as seen, for example, in a viral video of mask-free customers, staff and a reality-denying owner at a Naples, Fla., supermarket.
While it’s great that Berkshire high school skiers are competing on the slopes and the Nordic tracks, photos of masked players on an indoor basketball court are cause for concern.
New research from a Columbia University environmental health team offers much-needed guidance.
We can look forward to some type of return to life as we used to know it by this summer. That would mean visitors crowding our inns and restaurants, while performance venues offer live music, dance and theater, presumably limited to vaccinated and rapid-tested patrons and participants.
Best-case scenario could include full reopenings of our public schools after April vacation, especially if all teachers and other staff are vaccinated by then.
But, all that is possible only if everyone follows the social distancing prescription for mask wearing, avoidance of nonfamily gatherings, remote working when possible, limited travel and other precautions most Berkshire residents have been scrupulously observing, to their credit. And if everyone eligible gets their first and second jabs.
Using mathematical models based on the finding that many millions of cases have been unreported, the Columbia scientists project that 120 million Americans already have been infected; that means well over one-third of the adult population.
If a similar number can be fully vaccinated within the next three months with 95 percent effectiveness after two doses, we can approach the elusive goal of “herd immunity,” including those who have had the disease and recovered.
As lead Columbia epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman cautioned, “There are people who are going to want to relax the controls we have in place. If we start thinking, ‘We’ve got a vaccine, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, we can stop restrictions in a couple of months’ — that’s way too soon.”
Social distancing, masking and other measures should remain in place until late July, “and that may be optimistic,” he added.
It’s important to emphasize that even if you’ve had COVID, you need the shots, since it has not been proved that the vaccine can prevent transmission of the virus, even as it protects from the illness itself.
Hope for a return to “normal” civilization is a natural human trait, but nearly a year into this pandemic, patience is wearing thin.
If we can all just semihibernate until the snow melts, the ice breaks and the peepers emerge with their full-throated choral odes to springtime joy, the rewards will be all the more welcome as we gradually start to pick up life as we once knew it.