LENOX — When more than one-third of Americans believe Joe Biden is an illegitimate president-elect, how is it possible to feel any sense of optimism for “the next administration, and maybe it will be me,” as President Donald Trump described it in a White House statement on Tuesday.
It’s tempting to look askance at voter-opinion surveys these days, but the USA Today-Suffolk University poll is highly regarded by its peers. The polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, led by statistician Nate Silver, gives the Boston-based research university’s ongoing public opinion surveys an “A” rating, based on historical accuracy and its method.
So, for a snapshot of a nation so deeply polarized that “alternative facts,” also known as fiction, are widely believed, it’s worth taking a deep dive into the poll of 1,000 registered voters released on Christmas Eve.
• Among all Americans, 62 percent believe Biden was legitimately elected, with 96 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents on board. But, only 20 percent of Republicans share that belief.
• Fifty percent of Americans predict that history’s verdict will judge Trump a “failed president.” But, 16 percent rate him as “great,” 13 percent as good and 16 percent as fair.
• Seventy percent of all Americans think he should concede the election, but only 37 percent of Republicans agree. If he runs again in 2024, 71 percent of Republicans would vote for him, and 16 percent more would consider it. But, only 48 percent of them think he will seek another term.
• Only half of all Americans approve of Biden’s transitional performance since the election, while Trump’s approval rating for what he has done since Nov. 3 is 40 percent. Two-thirds of all those surveyed think Biden will significantly dismantle Trump’s legacy.
• In one of the only poll findings that cuts across party lines, two-thirds of Americans say Trump should attend the inauguration on Jan. 20.
The poll, taken Dec. 16-20, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
The bottom-line finding is that two-thirds of all Americans believe the country’s divisions have deepened over the past four years. That may seem obvious, but it demonstrates the extremely high, if not impossible, hurdles faced by Biden as he tries to heal the nation.
An analysis of the poll by David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, published in USA Today, raises an intriguing question, especially as Trump continues pardoning a lengthening list of convicted criminals, cronies and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father.
Paleologos asks, “What does it mean to be a ‘cult president’ — one whose supporters will believe and trust him no matter what any other government officials, academics, journalists, politicians and ‘professional’ experts say?”
Based on the poll’s finding that 78 percent of Republicans do not believe Biden was legitimately elected, Paleologos cautiously concludes that “Donald Trump could at the very least be characterized as one of the few presidents with a cult of personality and a cult-like following.”
As evidence, he notes that 56 percent of Republicans believe it would be an appropriate use of the presidential pardon power for Trump to pardon himself. Only 17 percent of independents and 3 percent of Democrats share that view.
One in three Republicans say they will refuse to wear a mask during the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency, as the president-elect has requested, and one-third will decline a COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s evident to me that Trump supporters inhabit an alternative universe where the Earth is flat and 2 plus 2 equals 5. Fed a nightly diet of falsehoods by Fox News opinion hosts, 16 percent of Fox viewers believe Biden is a legitimate president-elect. Among viewers of news sources NPR, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, 93 percent say Biden was legitimately elected.
Writing this on Christmas Eve, it’s discouraging, to say the least, to find evidence that the fissures dividing Americans are probably a bridge too far to cross.
As a tonic, rather than a tumbler of gin, my annual viewing of the great film classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is at hand.
As historian Doris Kearns Goodwin commented on MSNBC, “George [Bailey] is the everyman now for us today — somebody who represents the first responders, the health care workers, the delivery people, the people in our stores who have kept us going. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”
There’s no choice but to keep the faith, to the best of our ability.