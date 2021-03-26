LENOX — Some call it a crisis. Others, especially in the Biden administration, call it a challenge. I suggest describing what’s happening along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas as a humanitarian disaster.
Limited video coverage shows unaccompanied minors from Central America being held in detention camps (a harsh phrase, but that’s what they are). But, that offers only a glimpse of the horrific conditions, due to lack of transparency from the Biden team. We condemned obfuscation during the Donald Trump reign, and we must do so now.
President Joe Biden’s unfortunate, at times painful, televised news conference on Thursday afternoon was not helpful in trying to figure out a short-term solution to a long-term immigration disaster. The issue has defied decades of efforts to achieve a solution giving legitimate political and economic refugees a reasonable path toward legal citizenship.
Biden’s efforts to deflect one cause of the current surge of unaccompanied children and teens reaching the border were off-base, to put it mildly.
For sure, there’s a seasonal increase in arrivals before the intense heat of summer. There’s pent-up demand following last year’s decline caused by the pandemic. Economic conditions in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador (the “Northern Triangle” of Central America) are even more miserable now, following hurricanes late last fall and early winter.
But, Biden’s denial that his ascent to the presidency is a factor cannot be airily dismissed, as the president attempted to do on Thursday.
The border surge is not because he’s a “nice guy” (he is), it’s that the post-Trump era inevitably creates a more benign attitude toward the desperate youngsters fleeing intolerable conditions. Migrants interviewed by ABC, CBS, NBC and The Associated Press have voiced hope that the U.S. would be more welcoming to migrants under Biden than under Trump.
Biden misspoke when he stated, “We’re sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming.” As The New York Times fact-checkers observed, “This is false. Federal officials recorded about 19,000 encounters with families at the southwestern border in February. Of those, about 7,900 families, or 42 percent, were expelled, far short of a majority. According to [digital news site] Axios, that rate was 13 percent last week.”
The president was on more solid ground later in the news conference, when he noted that most encounters overall led to expulsions because of the high proportion of single adults. Out of more than 100,000 arrivals at the southwestern border in February, more than 70,000 led to expulsions. But, that is not true for families specifically.
Biden also claimed that “nothing has changed” on the number of children coming to the border since Trump left office.
According to the president, “Truth of the matter is … as many people came — 28 percent increase in children to the border in my administration; 31 percent in the last year, in 2019, before the pandemic — in the Trump administration. It happens every single, solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in January, February, March. It happens every year.”
But, he was mistaken. U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities encountered 9,457 children without a parent in February, a 61 percent increase from January, not 28 percent. The numbers of unaccompanied children did rise 31 percent between January 2019 and February 2019.
Furthermore, the numbers do not spike in the winter “every single, solitary year,” as Biden claimed. In 2017, for instance, apprehensions and encounters with “inadmissible” migrants declined through the winter, The Washington Post noted.
The number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border could reach a monthly record when March ends.
“Never before have so many minors arrived so fast,” The Post reported from Texas. “Border officials are on pace to take in more than 17,000 minors this month, which would be an all-time high.”
On other subjects, the president made some misleading or totally erroneous claims, as when he stated that the U.S. leads the world in COVID vaccinations. At least a dozen nations, notably the United Kingdom, Israel and Chile, have inoculated a larger percentage of their population.
Biden also vastly exaggerated the impact of the $2 trillion Trump tax cut, claiming that 83 percent of it went to the top 1 percent of the population. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center reported that the top 1 percent received 20.5 percent of the tax cut in 2018. The president was referring to projections that, in 2027, nearly 83 percent of unexpired tax cuts will flow to the top 1 percent.
There were other misstatements on the immigration issue, the number of schools opened since Biden took office and the amount of support he has from grassroots Republicans, based on polls.
It was remarkable that reporters failed to question Biden at all on the pandemic, and the query on a second term was so premature that, reflexively, the president responded that he plans to run again — “That’s my expectation.” We’ll see.
His lack of familiarity with most of his questioners also came as a surprise — presumably, he monitors little, if any, TV news coverage, but still, he could have identified them from his notes by full names and affiliations for the benefit of viewers and listeners.
Given his performance on Thursday, the next time Biden holds a news conference — it should be sooner rather than later — let’s hope his first-rate staff can prepare him more thoroughly. His supporters, and all Americans, deserve better.