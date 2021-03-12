LENOX — Here we go again.
Twice in 2017, I railed against proposals to extend daylight saving time — it resumes this Sunday morning; spring forward! — to year-round in Massachusetts. Careful what you wish for, I pointed out.
Now, Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and a bipartisan group of colleagues are proposing to make DST permanent nationwide. Yes, all year round.
The idea is well-intentioned but ill-considered, since it would make dawn absurdly late from late autumn to midwinter in many areas. Here in the Berkshires, how does sunrise between 8 and 8:25 a.m. sound? That would be from late November to early February, leaving nearly everyone heading to work or school in the dark.
Advocates focus on afternoons, when darkness would descend after 5:20, instead of an hour earlier, during roughly the same period. So, it’s a trade-off, but an unfair one.
“Extra sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption,” Markey told The Boston Globe.
He’s the cosponsor of the Sunshine Protection Act, along with Florida’s Republican senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who somehow has never run for president.
Rubio, in an over-the-top statement, extolled the idea, pointing out that it has been the law in Florida since 2018. Apparently, the burden of adjusting timepieces twice every year is too much for some.
“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio claimed. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round daylight saving time. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make it permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.” It’s his fourth attempt in Congress to “protect the sunshine.”
Ah, yes, who would want to argue against “stability,” especially since Rubio supported Donald Trump’s Big Lie challenging the outcome of the presidential election.
Fifteen states have passed legislation or resolutions “to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change, and in some cases, if surrounding states enact the same legislation.”
Because of COVID-19, a move in the Massachusetts Legislature last year to keep the state permanently in DST faded away.
Now, Markey and colleagues are resurrecting the notion nationally, citing the “cold and dark” winter brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and implying that if their bill becomes law, it would actually increase the amount of daily sunshine.
Excuse me, but pandemic or no pandemic, our winters are cold and dark, and the nine-plus hours of daylight during early winter remains the same, whether we’re keeping it “standard” or “saving” it.
Standard time used to be, well, standard half the year, but in 2007, it was whittled to four months, from the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday of March.
Some of us remember the year-round experiment in 1974 and part of 1975, when year-round daylight time was enacted by Congress, aiming to conserve fuel during an oil embargo by Arab exporting countries.
Advocates cited more afternoon daylight for recreation, reduced lighting and heating demands, less crime and fewer automobile accidents. Opponents worried about children heading to school in the dark. Critics, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, won the argument and the experiment was abandoned.
A study commissioned by Congress found no significant energy savings or differences in traffic fatalities but reported statistically significant evidence of increased fatalities among school-age children in the mornings from January to April 1974, compared with the previous year.
Starting in 1987 until 2006, Congress did extend daylight time by a week in the fall and spring until the current setup was adopted in 2007.
Now, Sunshine Protection Act supporters claim potential benefits, ranging from improved physical and mental health to more economic activity. They also cite research showing adverse effects on health when the clocks change twice a year, such as disruptions of sleep and increased rates of heart problems.
There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for this dilemma. Arizona, for example, stays on standard time year-round because it saves energy costs, especially in hot cities like Phoenix and Tucson.
Here in New England, the current annual split between standard and daylight time seems appropriate.
My view: Yet again, we must reject an idea that should never see the light of day.