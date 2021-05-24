When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Rain date is 6:30 p.m. Thursday)
Where: Clarksburg Community Center
Highlight: For their second coronavirus pandemic town meeting in a row, Clarksburg residents will gather in the parking lot of the Community Center to vote on approving a budget that would give them two new town vehicles and some relief on their taxes.
New vehicles: The town will ask its residents to approve the purchase of two new vehicles. Voters will be asked to take $110,000 from the town’s free cash for the year to spend on a new backhoe, replacing a vehicle that had operated for more than three decades, according to Ron Boucher, chair of the Select Board. An additional $52,000 would go toward replacing a police car that was taken out of service about six months ago, he said.
The town currently has one police vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe that is about seven years old, Boucher said, which would become the secondary vehicle after the purchase of a new car.
Clerk salary: Under the new budget, total compensation for elected officials would rise by 34 percent, with the increase coming entirely from the town clerk’s salary. That salary would jump from $10,789 to $16,126, allowing the position to take on more hours. Boucher said that previous clerk Carol Jammalo had advocated for more time in order to fulfill the responsibilities.
“She was right,” he said. “We do need more hours in that office. It’s a very integral part of any town. The town clerk plays a very important role.”
Voters also will choose whether to make the position appointed rather than elected.
Tax break: Residents also will be asked to use $60,000 from free cash to reduce their own tax rates.
“We’re going to help out the taxpayers by hopefully reducing the tax rate,” Boucher said. “It's not going to be huge.”
The town made the same move last year, but the rebate coincided with an increase in property values during a reevaluation year, which made the savings, though no smaller, slightly less obvious in resident tax bills.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $4,818,020
Increase: 5.53 percent
LINE ITEMS
$2,709,705 for Clarksburg Elementary School
$347,942 for Northern Berkshire Vocational High School
$273,053 for the Highway Department
— Francesca Paris, The Berkshire Eagle