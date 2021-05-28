CLARKSBURG — Clarksburg has approved its annual budget, including a raise for the town clerk and two new vehicles.
At the town meeting on Thursday night, around 50 residents gathered to vote to set the $4,818,020 budget and delegate some of the town's free cash.
Residents approved $110,000 in free cash for a new backhoe and $52,000 for a new police cruiser, as well as $65,000 toward improvements to the town’s recreation area.
The town’s existing backhoe was more than three decades old, according to Ron Boucher, chair of the Select Board and town moderator, and the police car will replace a previous vehicle that had become too expensive to maintain. Improvements to the recreation area are unlikely until later this year, the board said, given the high price of construction services at the moment.
Putting $60,000 in free cash toward reducing resident taxes garnered some opposition, as residents argued that the town has critical needs — including a new bridge, road fixes and school improvements — that the money could go toward.
“With COVID, families had to make some tough adjustments,” Boucher said. “So I just thought if we could give a little something back it’d be a nice gesture to the town.”
The budget also included a bump in the clerk salary, from $10,789 to $16,126, with plans to expand the position’s hours. The Select Board has more flexibility to expand the hours since town voters decided to make the position appointed rather than elected.