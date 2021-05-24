CLARKSBURG — Voters face a slate of uncontested races in this year’s town election on Tuesday, comprised of familiar faces.
The town will also tackle decisions during its election and town meeting that would increase the clerk's salary and make the position appointed, rather than elected.
The ballot lists Ron Boucher for reelection to the Select Board, a three-year term, and for reelection as town moderator, a one-year term.
The uncontested races also include: Erin Scott for reelection to a five-year term on the planning board; Cynthia Brule for reelection to a three-year term on the school committee; Norman Rolnick for reelection to a three-year term on the Board of Health; and Debra Bua for reelection to a three-year term as library trustee.
Jeffery Williams is also running for a one-year term as tree warden.
Boucher, who served for years on the North Adams City Council, is running for his second and final term on the Clarksburg Select Board, he told The Eagle.
“At the end of that three years I’ll be near retirement time,” he said. “This'll be my last term, I know that for sure.”
He said he hopes, in his last term, to bring in state money to fix roads, keep resident services affordable and see the town transition back to a relative normal as the pandemic subsides.
“I just care about the town,” he said. “I want to make sure we stay on the right path. Keep it affordable and still be able to give residents the services they deserve. We've got some good things going on. I just want to see some things through and pass the torch on.”
The ballot also includes a question that asks residents whether the town clerk should be an appointed position, which would mean residents would no longer vote for the clerk, allowing the town to more freely set hours for the position and recruit people who do not live in Clarksburg for the job.
The election will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clarksburg Community Center. Residents are asked to mask and distance.
Town meeting
At the annual town meeting, held on Wednesday, residents will also face budgeting decisions, including the proposed purchases of new town equipment.
Voters will be asked to take $110,000 from the town’s Free Cash for the year to spend on a new backhoe, replacing a vehicle that had operated for more than three decades, according to Boucher, and $52,000 to replace a police car that was taken out of service about six months ago, he said.
The town currently has one police vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe that is around seven years old, Boucher said, which would become the secondary vehicle after the purchase of a new car.
Residents will also be asked to use $60,000 from Free Cash to reduce their own tax rates.
“We’re going to help out the taxpayers by hopefully reducing the tax rate,” said Boucher. “It's not going to be huge.”
Total compensation for elected officials would rise by 34 percent if voters approve the change, with the increase coming entirely from the town clerk’s salary. That salary would jump from $10,789 to $16,126, allowing the position to take on more hours.
Boucher said that previous clerk Carol Jammalo had advocated for more time in order to fulfill the responsibilities.
“She was right,” he said. “We do need more hours in that office. It’s a very integral part of any town. The town clerk plays very important role.”
The town meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Clarksburg Community Center, with a rain date set for the same time and location on Thursday.