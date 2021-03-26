Gov. Charlie Baker will sign the landmark climate policy road map and carbon emissions reduction bill at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the State House library.
The bill locks the state into short- and long-term targets to reduce harmful emissions through strategies that will force changes in the transportation and building sectors. Lawmakers hoped to wrap up work on the bill in 2020, but the bill was kicked forward into the 2021-2022 session after an agreement could not be reached between lawmakers and Baker in the final hours of the last session.
House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka plan to join Baker for the livestreamed bill signing.