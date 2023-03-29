Here's why climate change may bring heavier snowstorms to the Berkshires like that nor'easter we just had

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for meteorological winter — December, January and February — in Western Massachusetts shows on average, winters are trending to be warmer. NOAA defines Western Massachusetts as Division 1.
NATIONAL OCEANOGRAPHIC AND ATMOSTPHERIC ADMINISTRATION
A nor'easter hit the Berkshires hard this month. Heavy wet snow caused some people to lose power for days, and well over two feet of snow was reported in some locations.
Climate change may mean increasingly heavy storms in the winters to come.
"It's counterintuitive, and yet borne out by the science and predictions that with a warming climate here in the Northeast, we will actually likely continue to see more intense snowstorms like that," said Elena Traister, professor of Environmental Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Why?
“Warmer air holds more moisture, and so there's been an increase in the amount of moisture in the atmosphere," said Michael Rawlins, associate director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Geographic and Climate Sciences. "So it's no surprise that a cold climate like the northeast U.S. has seen an increase in the heaviest precipitation events and in the heaviest snowfall events."
As Rawlins explained in an article last year: "Think of the atmosphere like a sponge. Air holds about 4% more water vapor for each additional degree Fahrenheit increase in temperature."
The ocean feeds the atmosphere, and a warmer ocean is another factor in intense snowstorms, Rawlins said.
Eventually, Rawlins and Traister said, the heavier snowstorms will become heavier winter rains as temperatures further rise over time.
"Overall, extreme snowfall events are likely to become an increasingly important impact of climate change in the next decades," concludes a 2021 paper published in the journal Nature, "even if they will become rarer, but not necessarily less intense, in the second half of the century."
Winters are warming. Western Massachusetts just had its third-warmest winter on record. Temperatures in the region were 30.6 degrees this winter, a season measured by climatologists as December through February, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Data from 2022 showed that Boston and New York had most of their record-breaking two- and three-day snowfalls in the past three decades, Rawlins wrote in an article last year.
Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore have had a similar trend, The Washington Post reported. New York City may set another snow-related record this year: its current winter may be the least snowy on record with 2.3 inches as of Friday, which is driven by factors like a relatively warm winter, the La Niña weather pattern, and climate change-induced volatility, The New York Times reported.
As for snowfall records in the Berkshires specifically, it's harder to get solid long-term data.
Windsor residents continue to dig out into Wednesday afternoon after the nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday. The town of Windsor topped the snow accumulation charts for the county, racking up 31 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Rich Lampron tries to walk a few steps through the unplowed driveway to his Bates Road property in Windsor on Wednesday before giving up on the endeavor as the snow rose nearly to his waist. The nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday hit hardest in Windsor, which topped out at 31 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Caleb Mitchell digs through the deep snow in his driveway at his Cheshire Street home in Windsor after Tuesday’s nor’easter buried much of the Berkshires. The town of Windsor topped the snow accumulation charts for the county, racking up 31 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
David Bachand, right, helps dig out a parking space for Caleb Mitchell at his Cheshire St. home in Windsor after Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped feet of snow on the Berkshires. Bachand, who was out driving on his day off, came across Mitchell and decided to help out when he could’t pass Mitchell’s car, which was parked in the road.
David Bachand, left, helps dig out a parking space for Caleb Mitchell at his Cheshire Street home in Windsor after Tuesday’s nor’easter buried much of the Berkshires. Bachand, who was out driving on his day off, came across Mitchell and decided to help out when he could’t pass Mitchell’s car, which was parked in the road.
Rich Lampron tries to walk a few steps through the unplowed driveway to his Bates Road property in Windsor on Wednesday before giving up on the endeavor as the snow rose nearly to his waist. The nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday hit hardest in Windsor, which topped out at 31 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Gary Poulton uses a snowblower to slowly chip away at the massive amounts of snow covering a long driveway on Bates Rd. in Windsor on Wednesday. The nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday hit hardest in Windsor, with snow accumulation of over three feet of snow in some places.
A mailbox on Old Route 9 in Windsor is barely visible on Wednesday after being dug out from the snow brought by the nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday. The town of Windsor topped the snow accumulation charts for the county, racking up over three feet of snow in some places.
A tractor continues to clear the massive amount of snow from Peru Rd. in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon after the nor’easter that hammered the Berkshires from Monday night into Tuesday. The town of Windsor topped the snow accumulation charts for the county, racking up over three feet of snow in some places.
"Snowfall is the hardest thing [to measure]. There's not many sites that measure snowfall," Steve DiRienzo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, said.
The most snow over a three-day period recorded in the county was 43.3 inches in Peru in March 1947, according to NWS data DiRienzo cited. The two-day record is 32 inches in Great Barrington measured in 1996.
During the recent storm, someone reported 32 inches of snow in Windsor. That would tie the two-day record, but DiRienzo said NWS staff and other officials have go through a verification process to make it official.