Climate Incentives event to be held Monday in Pittsfield at Berkshire Innovation Center

PITTSFIELD — How can you benefit from recent climate-related legislation?
A forum on Monday will explain. Citizens' Climate Lobby is hosting a free panel event, "Climate Incentives for All," at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave. in Pittsfield.
Panelists include State Sen. Paul Mark, Judy Chang, former state Undersecretary of Energy and Climate Solutions, and Larry Chretien, executive director of Green Energy Consumers Alliance.
"The panelists will explain benefits including job creation, access to immediate rebates, generous tax credits, and more," a statement from Citizens' Climate Lobby says.
“Climate change is one of the most important issues we face as a state and as a nation," Mark said in a statement, "and how we respond to this challenge and work to proactively mitigate the negative consequences is going to impact all of us in a tangible way for years to come."
The event will air on Pittsfield Community Television and live steam on its Facebook page.