OTIS — A woman who was trapped in her minivan for nearly an hour after a tree landed on it during Monday's windstorm has escaped unscathed.
Otis Fire Chief Rich Phair said that the woman, whom he did not identify, was shaken but was not injured.
The woman had been traveling west on Route 23 about 9:30 a.m. when a pine tree snapped and landed on her car after first taking out a utility pole. He said live wires at the scene presented a hazard, and her extrication from the minivan was delayed because Eversource crews were so busy around the county.
"It wasn't Eversource's fault," Phair said. "They were stretched thin."
As utility companies worked to restore power to thousands in Berkshire County, local municipal crews struggled to keep up with problems resulting from downed trees.
The Otis Fire Department and Otis Rescue Squad responded.