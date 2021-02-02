There will be no school in Pittsfield on Tuesday due to the winter storm.
"As you know, the last time we had a storm and attempted remote learning, Internet and power issues forced our closure," stated a message posted on Pittsfield Public Schools website. "Wind gusts are predicted throughout the day. Mercer Administration will report at 10:00 am."
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Wind gusts of up to 26 mph are expected, along with around an inch of snow.
In North Adams, all students and staff will work remotely Tuesday, according to an email from North Adams Public Schools. The district's central office will be closed, and there will be no meal service.
Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires also closed on Tuesday due to the snowstorm. All evening programs have been postponed.