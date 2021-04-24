WILLIAMSTOWN — Just a few more weeks and it will be move-in day at the brand-new Cole Avenue Apartments, the newest housing development in town, at 330 Cole Ave.
The Berkshire Housing Development Corp. is accepting applications for the 40 units, which will be awarded via lottery. To qualify for the lottery, applications must be received by April 30. The lottery will be conducted May 12.
Elton Ogden, president of the Berkshire Housing Development Corp., said the new townhouses, with 19 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will be complete in June. The 21 one- and two-bedroom units in the former Photec Mill building, commonly known as the Cube, will be done in mid-July.
“They’re darn close,” Ogden said. “It’s going to be a really nice mix of new and old.”
The finished appearance of the town houses will have a traditional New England feel, he said. The Cube will be finished out with steel sheet siding of differing patterns and colors for a more postindustrial look.
The Cube, which once looked like a brick structure, had brick-colored mortar siding. Work crews stripped the building straight down to the steel frame and concrete floors and started from scratch.
And views from the apartments in the four-story structure “are really great, especially from the top floors,” Ogden noted.
The rental rates are $900 for a one-bedroom, $1,075 for a two-bedroom and $1,240 for a three-bedroom unit. Parking and hot water are included in the rent. Tenants will pay for electric, heat and air conditioning. Some units are fully accessible for the differently abled.
Twelve of the units are set aside as affordable housing, for which a qualifying tenant will pay rent equal to 30 percent of their income.
Applications can be found on the Berkshire Housing Development Corp.’s homepage. The phone number for requesting an application is 413-499-1630, ext. 150.
This is new housing coming online when the town is desperate for more affordable housing and economic diversity. And the bucolic setting doesn’t hurt its appeal.
Another attraction is the bike trail under construction that will run right by the complex, giving new tenants direct access.
Officials expect that the project, when full, will house about 90 people.
The total price tag for the development is about $15 million, Ogden said, with more than $12 million of that going toward the cost of construction. About $240,000 of that was paid for removal of asbestos in the Cube, and $20,000 was spent to remove copious amounts of pigeon guano on the roof.
Allegrone Construction is the main contractor, and there are about 30 workers on-site on any given day.
An Environmental Protection Agency grant paid for soil remediation well before the town sold the land to the project for $1. The 330 Cole Ave. property has been the focus of the project since 2014.
The project came about after a complex financial plan came together.
About $9.3 million came from federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, with an additional $4.1 million coming from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development. A $200,000 contribution from the Williamstown Community Preservation Fund and a $500,000 federal low-income loan for affordable housing construction left the project with about $2.5 million coming from a reduced-interest mortgage from MountainOne Bank.
Unused, the Cole Avenue parcel was assessed at about $140,000.
“By and large, we are pretty much on schedule,” Ogden said. “We’ve been lucky. We had some supply issues, but with work-arounds and scheduling shifts, we’ve stayed on track.”