CHESHIRE TOWN ELECTION

Colin Haas defeats incumbent to win seat as Cheshire water commissioner

Cheshire Town Hall

Colin Haas unseated Michael "Mickey" Biagini Jr. on Monday in a race for water commissioner in Cheshire.

CHESHIRE — Colin D. Haas defeated incumbent Michael “Mickey” Biagini Jr. for a three-year term as water commissioner in the annual town elections on Monday.

Haas received 152 votes to Biagini’s 101, according to Town Clerk Christine Emerson. It was the only contested race on the ballot.

Only 255 of the town’s 2,488 registered voters, or 10.2 percent, cast ballots in the annual town elections, which took place in the former Cheshire Elementary School’s cafeteria on Church Street, Emerson said.

Candidates for seven other town offices, which included five incumbents, ran unopposed. There were no declared candidates for a one-year term as assessor and a one-year term for cemetery commissioner.

The annual town elections are always held on the first Monday in May.

