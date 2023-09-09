Columbia County, N.Y., power is still out for thousands. NYSEG says most customers will be restored later Saturday

PITTSFIELD — Thousands of households and businesses in Columbia County, N.Y., are still without power after Thursday night’s thunderstorms.

Power to most is expected to be restored later today as utility line workers are brought in from other states to assist.

For Columbia County customers struggling without power On Saturday, the following locations in New York will provide bottled water and dry ice, according to NYSEG: Petersburgh Municipal Complex, 65 Main St., Petersburgh, N.Y., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stephentown Fire Department, 3396 Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chatham Fire Station, 2 Hoffman St., Chatham, N.Y., from 9 a.m. until gone.

Lebanon Valley Protection Association, 523 US-20, New Lebanon, N.Y., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Co., 2230 Route 66, Ghent, N.Y., from 9 a.m. to noon. A cooling location is also available for impacted customers at Canaan Fire House, 2126 State Route 295, Canaan, N.Y. It will remain open until restoration is complete.

A number of towns have set up bottled water and dry ice distribution, and the Canaan, N.Y., firehouse is hosting a cooling station for those affected given the warm temperatures.

As of 11:05 a.m., estimated restoration times for more than 4,400 Columbia County customers, depending on the town, range from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to New York State Electric and Gas, a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc.

In a Saturday morning press release from NYSEG, the company said some remaining customers might not have power restored until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The company is also warning people to stay away from downed power lines and storm debris that might have wires hidden within.

As of 11:05 a.m. Saturday, NYSEG’s website says towns that include New Lebanon and Canaan — which borders West Stockbridge and Richmond — will be restored by around 3 p.m., while Austerlitz and Spencertown won’t see restoration until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Customers had gone nearly 24 hours without power before being given information about restoration times on Friday night as the company said it was still "assessing" the damage.

Out of 11 counties in upstate New York where 7,923 customers were still without power earlier Saturday morning, Columbia County had the most at 5,080. That’s down from more than 7,000 as of Friday afternoon.

In response to questions about whether NYSEG’s estimated restoration times are solid, spokesperson Sarah Warren said that the “ETRs reflect our most current information from the field. As we move forward with [restoration] efforts, we will update the ETRs if needed to keep our customers as informed as possible.”

Warren also referred to the press release issued early Saturday which says the company has revised its restoration plan and added an extra 75 employees to the field to restore power in a division that includes Columbia and three other upstate New York counties.

That makes for a total of 650 workers, some of whom arrived from other states and Canada.

Warren said the severity of the thunderstorms are to blame for the extended power outages that caused “significant damage to our infrastructure” in the company’s Mechanicville region, which includes Columbia County.

She also said crews were working “around the clock” to clear up any dangerous situations first before assessing then repairing.

“Our total number of broken poles has climbed to 34 and there have been 187 reported downed wires,” Warren said on Saturday morning.

The outages followed storms that began after 8 p.m. Thursday with wind gusts upward of 65 mph ripping through the region.

The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., reported on Thursday that unseasonably hot temperatures were fueling the intensity of the storms.

In an email from NYSEG to Columbia County customers sent at 6:24 p.m. on Friday, the company said that the county was “one of the hardest hit,” with trees uprooted, snapped poles and downed power lines.

Extended power outages somehow skipped Berkshire County, including towns at the immediate physical border with New York. But in eastern Massachusetts, more than 35,700 customers are still without power after Thursday’s storms, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's online map.

The last extended power outage in Columbia County was after a March nor'easter, when NYSEG customers went without power for four days in some areas, and expected restoration times frequently changed.